Rehoboth, MA

Along the Way

Sun Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, has devastated the lives of many. With winds of up to 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of a Category 5 storm, it whipped through the Gulf Coast and beyond. The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation banded together Sept. 13 in order to ease the burden of those affected by the storm. Donated items, such as personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, paper products and more, filled dozens of pallets. These supplies will now be driven down to the Gulf Coast and distributed by Local 25 of the foundation, along with a local Louisiana nonprofit charity group.

