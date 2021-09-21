CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckhannon, WV

John ‘Johnnie’ Arthur Lowe

TheInterMountain.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn “Johnnie” Arthur Lowe, 77, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center in Elkins, West Virginia. He was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Edgar Benson and Ella Jane Guthrie Lowe. He is survived by one sister, Linda Ogden and husband, Howard, of Buckhannon; one nephew, Dean Ogden of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; one niece, Heather A. Ogden of Hinkleville, West Virginia; and one great-niece, Shelby Ogden of Winchester, Kentucky.

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Obituaries
State
West Virginia State
Elkins, WV
Obituaries
City
Elkins, WV
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Lowe
Person
Ralph Miller

Comments / 0

Community Policy