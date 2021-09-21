John ‘Johnnie’ Arthur Lowe
John “Johnnie” Arthur Lowe, 77, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center in Elkins, West Virginia. He was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Edgar Benson and Ella Jane Guthrie Lowe. He is survived by one sister, Linda Ogden and husband, Howard, of Buckhannon; one nephew, Dean Ogden of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; one niece, Heather A. Ogden of Hinkleville, West Virginia; and one great-niece, Shelby Ogden of Winchester, Kentucky.www.theintermountain.com
