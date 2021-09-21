School board members deserve to be treated with respect, even if you disagree with them

There are few positions in public office that are as thankless as being a member of a local board of education, what with the endless meetings, the mounds of reading, the immersion in arcane details. No matter what you do, you are bound to make someone unhappy. But no one loved the job and understood its importance more than Montgomery County school board member Patricia O’Neill. And no one did it better than she did.

