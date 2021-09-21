CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Officially Unveils Air Jordan Collaborations: See The Pics

 10 days ago
After months of speculation, Billie Eilish has officially announced her collaboration with the Jordan Brand. "i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material)," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her wearing both pairs of sneakers.

