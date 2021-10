Starvation doesn't care what you feed it. That was the mindset for linebacker Micah Parsons when he squared off against former sixth-overall pick Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. In the absence of All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who was moved to injured reserve after fracturing his foot in practice last week, the plan for the Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was to use Parsons as a key pass rusher alongside veteran backup Dorance Armstrong and a band of unusual suspects.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO