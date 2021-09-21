CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Roger U Delauter Jr.

Winchester Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger U. Delauter Jr., 79, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on September 18, 2021 in his home. Mr. Delauter was born in 1941 in Ijamsville, MD, the son of the late Roger U. Delauter Sr. and Golda Delauter. He was a graduate of Bridgewater College, where he received his B.A. in history and George Washington University, where he obtained his Master’s Degree. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Third Armored Calvary Regiment as a tank gunner. During his military service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Roger retired from the United States Customs Service after many years in Computer Systems Management, afterwards working as docent at Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester. He was a member of American Legion Post 21 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mr. Delauter was an avid Civil War historian who wrote four books in his lifetime, including: “Winchester in the Civil War,” “18th Virginia Calvary,” “62nd Virginia Infantry,” and “McNeill’s Rangers.” He enjoyed relic hunting.

