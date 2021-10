National City Is Attacked by a Dragon in Supergirl Episode 6.13 Promo. Prepare for trouble, and make it double. The CW just debuted a promo for the upcoming thirteenth episode of Supergirl season 6, where the heroine will have to deal with a dragon. Kara and the Super Friends have a history with fire-breathing lizards, as they faced one in episode 6 of season 4. That time, the heroes of National City met Spike, the shape-shifting lizard that also appeared on the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Now dragons are back in town, as part of the plan that Nyxly is plotting to capture magical totems and gain ultimate power. But first, she will have to overcome the superpowered ensemble that dedicates their lives to protect the weak.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO