Ohio State Symphony Orchestra presents first performances of academic year
As live music returns to concert venues around Columbus, the Ohio State Symphony Orchestra is joining the ranks with live performances of their own. The Ohio State Symphony Orchestra will hold their first performances of the academic year this week, starting with a performance at Wesley Glen Retirement Community Tuesday and following up with another show at Hughes Hall Auditorium Wednesday. The performances are expected to be around 70 minutes long with an intermission, Samantha Burgess, a master’s student in music theory and orchestra conducting, said.www.thelantern.com
