Dream is a reality fro RHAM's Bahamonde

Photos from the RHAM at Manchester girls volleyball game, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Manchester High. RHAM swept to a victory. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

MANCHESTER — From the time she attended the RHAM High girls volleyball team’s Dig Pink game in 2017, Leah Bahamonde dreamed of taking the court in a Raptors uniform.

Now a senior at RHAM, Bahamonde is living that dream as the team’s libero.

"The fact that I'm on the court now playing and my coach trusts me and wants me to play, it's just a huge honor to me," she said.

Bahamonde helped guide her team to a victory Monday evening. She finished with eight digs as the Raptors swept Manchester 3-0 in a CCC East interdivisional match. Game scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-8.

"I could've performed better in the beginning," Bahamonde said. "I wasn't as aggressive. I was a little bit, I don't know, maybe nervous. But I did miss a serve. That's not something I do. But after that, I really picked it up and I just put it all out there."

Bahamonde first took up volleyball after attending a few clinics in eighth grade. That year, she attended RHAM’s Dig Pink game on Oct. 27.

“I was in awe of those girls,” she said. “I heard a lot about this amazing program and this coach, and I knew it would be an honor to be a part of it.”

Bahamonde spent her first two high school seasons playing JV before making sporadic varsity appearances last year as a designated server. She started the 2021 season as an outside hitter before being switched to libero.

“I like to think that I'm a work in progress and I'm doing well,” she said. “I know my coach trusts me, and I trust him. So, it's going well."

RHAM coach Tim Guernsey has also been happy with how Bahamonde has adjusted to her new role.

“I feel like Ally (Hadley) and Lani (Fecho) are doing great (outside) which is why it was great to find a position for Leah,” he said. “But she would give me everything she had if she was on the outside too. So, it's just finding a home and being consistent as a passer in the back."

In five games this season, Bahamonde has 58 digs. But her impact on the court goes beyond the stats sheet.

"I feel like one of the things that she's trying to bring to this group is consistency," Guernsey said. "There's a lot of kids that haven't had this experience at this level…I had different kids wearing that white (libero) jersey early on, and she's probably been the most consistent, which is why she's wearing it."

Bahamonde is hopeful that the Raptors can make a run and win their first state title since 2017. The fact that no state champions were crowned last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic only provides extra motivation.

"I'm very hungry for it," she said. "I want to win the state title."

Bahamonde plans on attending college next year, though she isn’t sure where. She hopes to continue her volleyball career either on a school team or at the club level.

Until then, she hopes she can leave her stamp on the Raptors program.

"I just want people to kind of remember me like I remember some of the other girls,” Bahamonde said. “Like 'wow, she was a great player. She didn't give in. She laid it all out there.'"

RHAM (4-1) fell behind 5-1 in the first set before going on a 20-5 run to take control. The team found itself down early in set two as well, but closed the set on a 21-6 run.

Down 3-2 in the third set, RHAM used an 7-0 run to pull ahead for good.

"I feel like we're still trying to find our identity as a group,” Guernsey said. “I just think as a whole, it's been difficult to get on the same page early on. I don't feel that as a group we've played our best volleyball yet."

Zoe Parkinson finished with 12 service points while adding two blocks and four kills. Hadley (10 kills, 6 digs), Fecho (5 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs) and Nina Jobes (11 assists) also played well.

Mia Hickey had three kills, three blocks and two digs for the Red Hawks (2-3). Teammate Elise Ryan contributed 11 assists.

"I do think we passed well,” Manchester coach Alex Park said. “Serve/receive is not always our strong suit, but I thought we crushed it today. We swung aggressively and when we did that, we scored some points and hung around."

Manchester hosts Tolland Wednesday. Meanwhile, RHAM welcomes Glastonbury Thursday.

SOUTH WINDSOR 3, E.O. SMITH 0. In South Windsor, setter Olivia Liegel had 16 assists, four digs, and five aces to pace the Bobcats to the CCC East sweep. Game scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-22.

Juliana Robinshaw (4 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs) and Riley Castle (4 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs) also starred for South Windsor (3-1). Natalie Villanueva (5 digs, 3 kills, 4 aces) played well for E.O. Smith (3-1).

The Bobcats host Wethersfield Wednesday.

COVENTRY 3, ROCKVILLE 0. In Vernon, Julia Boya had five aces among her 10 service points in Coventry’s NCCC win by game scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 25-21

Ashla Polo added six kills for the Patriots (4-2), who have won four straight. Rockville (2-2) was led by Morgan Bogli and Stella Scheff with five kills each.

Coventry is at Woodstock Academy Wednesday, the same day Rockville travels to Canton.

SUFFIELD 3, ELLINGTON 0. In Ellington, Erika Danielson had 10 kills and Jordan Dion added nine aces in Suffield’s NCCC win. Game scores were 25-14, 25-16, 26-24.

Anna Bocchino recorded seven kills for the Knights (3-2). Sam Norton added 12 digs. Ellington hosts Bolton Wednesday.

GRANBY 3, BOLTON 0. In Bolton, Nora Metcalfe (6 kills, 4 digs, 7 aces) led the way for unbeaten Granby (5-0) in its NCCC win. Game scores were 25-14, 25-15, 25-12.

Brianna Connolly (13 assists, 2 digs) was a standout for the Bulldogs (3-1), who are at Ellington on Wednesday.