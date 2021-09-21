DPH accepting K-8 student entries for 2021 Environmental Health Poster Contest
The Department for Public Health invites all Kentuckians representing kindergarten through eighth grade to participate in the annual Environmental Health Poster Contest. The contest is open to public school, parochial, and home-schooled students and members of sponsoring organizations, such as scout troops and 4-H clubs, in this grade range. Young Kentuckians with an enthusiasm for environmental health and a passion for creative expression can submit their artwork through Oct. 4.www.nkytribune.com
