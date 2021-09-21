CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

DPH accepting K-8 student entries for 2021 Environmental Health Poster Contest

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Department for Public Health invites all Kentuckians representing kindergarten through eighth grade to participate in the annual Environmental Health Poster Contest. The contest is open to public school, parochial, and home-schooled students and members of sponsoring organizations, such as scout troops and 4-H clubs, in this grade range. Young Kentuckians with an enthusiasm for environmental health and a passion for creative expression can submit their artwork through Oct. 4.

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KY business, technology leaders discuss importance of ‘digital safety net’ amid COVID-19 and beyond

Small business advocacy group Connected Commerce Council (3C) hosted a virtual forum this week with Kentucky business and tech leaders and State Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer and about the importance of digital tools and platforms for small businesses during COVID-19. The virtual event, “Tech Forward Webcast: How Technology...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Corey Shapiro: Unmasking is a real risk when schools fail to implement masking policies

The Kentucky General Assembly recently passed a law that cancels emergency regulation 702 KAR 1:195E, which required all individuals, including students, school employees, contractors, and visitors to wear a mask while inside any school facility, leaving it up to the individual school districts to set their own rules (or not) regarding masking in their schools.
EDUCATION
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Cleanup event for Kenton Co. residents this weekend offers opportunity to dispose of problematic trash

An event this weekend can help you not only make extra space in your basement and shed but also get rid of problematic items like oil, antifreeze, televisions, and tires. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, Kenton County Public Works will host the annual fall clean-up event at its garage in Independence. Full details are available at the Fall Clean-Up event Facebook page.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Endangered gray bats need a place to live, too — so KYTC has provided a bat-friendly bridge as a habitat

A Kentucky bridge with flaking concrete, large cracks and exposed, rusted steel was a growing safety concern for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and also home for thousands of endangered gray bats. Overcoming the infrastructure and environmental dilemma, a KYTC project team designed a bat-friendly bridge that has proven to be a successful habitat for the species and safe connection for local motorists.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Health
Somerset, KY
Society
Somerset, KY
Education
Somerset, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Somerset, KY
Health
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport, COV project among ten statewide to receive Certified Local Government Program funding

Ten projects in eight communities were recently awarded Kentucky Certified Local Government (CLG) Program grants. These included two grants to the city of Covington and to Newport, to complete an economic analysis of the historic preservation trades industry in Northern Kentucky and hire a consultant to develop curriculum and identify instructors and resources for a hands-on training program.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Health#Population Health#Dph#4 H Clubs#Commonwealth#Visa#Jpeg#Gif#First Grade#Fourth Grade#Fifth Grade
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KY students called to explore state’s important water resources in Jim Claypool art, writing contests

Kentucky students can learn about the fundamental need for water, how activities and behaviors affect its quality and ways they can make a difference through this year’s Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing contests. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, in cooperation with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Chamber presents NKY Community Award to retired attorney Phil Schworer, a tireless volunteer

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored Phil Schworer on Thursday with the NKY Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank. NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper presented Schworer, who recently retired as an attorney at Frost Brown Todd, the award during Business After Hours, a networking event that focuses on bringing together members and future members of the NKY Chamber to develop professional relationships.
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New program aims to help Kentucky employers retain workforce, provide access to treatment for addiction

Kentucky employers are encouraged to join a new program that helps ensure workplace policies align with the mission of opioid response and create pathways for better access to evidence-based, compassionate treatment and recovery services for their employees. Business leaders and health advocates recently gathered virtually to launch the new initiative,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: Increased suicide awareness, mental health efforts needed to support Kentucky farmers

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death among Americans. And while suicidal thoughts and mental health conditions can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background — there are particular occupations where suicide is more prevalent. One of these occupations is farming. With Kentucky being home to more than 125,000 farmers, the need to raise suicide awareness is vital and why Sept. 22, 2021, has been declared Farmer Suicide Prevention Day in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU receives $1 million federal grant, part of Rural Communities Opioid Response Program

Northern Kentucky University received $1 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. This initiative was established to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance misuse by enhancing rural residents’ access to prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU gets two grants to help develop NKY’s economic region, assist with health, livelihood of its residents

Northern Kentucky University has been awarded $208,999 in two separate grants to develop of Northern Kentucky’s economic region and assist with the health and livelihood of its residents. The first grant is from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The $99,999 Rural Business Development Enterprise grant expands on the...
COLLEGES
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy