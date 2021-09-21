Taleb taking control for Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — The Glastonbury High boys soccer team lost much of its offensive production from the 2020 season with the graduations of forward Will Croce, midfielder Liam Kelleher, and All-New England and All-State midfielder Zach Gardner, who is now playing at Siena College.

But the Guardians brought in a valuable asset in forward Ali Taleb, who played his first three years of high school with Oakwood Soccer Club in Glastonbury.

Taleb has thrived since joining the Guardians, scoring four goals in the teams’ first three games, the latest in a 3-1 loss to visiting Farmington in CCC West Patriot division play Monday.

“They’ve accepted me into their family and I’m a big part of the team,” Taleb said. “It was a seamless transition for me.”

Isaac Coello, Matt Cence, and Caden Gallagher scored a goal apiece for the River Hawks (3-1-0), who are ranked seventh in this week’s Class L/LL state coaches poll. Goalkeeper Patrick Pietraszewski made three saves.

“Patrick was phenomenal and our back line was superb, this was the best game they’ve played,” Farmington coach Nick Boorman said. “They cut off passing lanes and got to the ball first. And the midfielders were doing their job and the attacking front was pressing. We played great team defense.”

Will Greelish scored the lone goal for the Guardians (1-2-0), who are ranked eighth in this week’s Class L/LL state coaches poll. Goalkeeper Josh Patermo made six saves. Glastonbury hosts Southington Thursday.

Coello hammered home a cross from point blank range to give Farmington a 1-0 lead three minutes in. Cence doubled the visitors’ lead eight minutes later on a strike from outside the box.

Three minutes into the second half, Gallagher received a long ball over the top of the Guardians defense and slotted it past Patermo to stretch the River Hawks’ lead to three.

In the game’s final minute, Greelish beat Pietraszewski to a long ball, dribbled by him, and booted it into the empty net to prevent a Farmington shutout.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Glastonbury coach Chris Vozzolo said. “We definitely weren’t the better team today. Credit Farmington. They beat us in most facets of the game. Their three goals, we just weren’t tackling hard enough in the middle of the field and we were a little sloppy giving the ball away in the backfield and Farmington made us pay for it.”

Taleb began playing soccer when he was two years old and joined Oakwood, a U.S. Soccer development academy program, at eight.

Taleb elected to play his final season of high school soccer at Glastonbury, where he went to school but couldn’t play due to his commitment to Oakwood.

“I still love Oakwood, they’re still my second family, but I admired the dedication of the coaches at Glastonbury,” Taleb said. “I was really intrigued by the family aspect of this team and how much they wanted to help me.”

Taleb scored Glastonbury’s lone goal in its season opening loss to Fairfield Prep on Sept. 11 and recorded a hat trick in the Guardians victory over Northwest Catholic two days later.

“He’s been great for us,” Vozzolo said. “He’s dynamic, he’s served as a leader right off the bat, and we’re relying on his offensive prowess and his communication. It seems like it’s been seamless for him.”

Taleb has yet to receive a scholarship offer to play at the next level, but he is confident that a strong 2021 season will raise his recruiting profile.

“I’d like to play Division I if I get the opportunity,” Taleb said. “We’ll see what presents itself.”

ENFIELD 3, BERLIN 1. In Enfield, the Eagles got a goal and two assists from Kacper Kurgan as they jumped on Berlin to take an early two-goal lead and went on to record the CCC interdivisional victory.

A long pass from Josh Penti set up an opportunity for Kurgan and the senior beat a Berlin defender and goalie Zach Cancellieri to put Enfield (2-0-2) in front. Kurgan then set up a goal by Alex Herron to make it 2-0 with 12 minutes gone.

It stayed that way until five minutes into the second half when Antonio Calabrese converted Kurgan’s crossing pass for a three-goal advantage. A penalty kick by the Redcoats’ Mantas Malinauskas accounted for the final score. Berlin is 1-3-0.

John Bellafronte made six saves for Enfield. Alex Herron and Erik Steele also starred. The Eagles are at East Catholic Friday.

SW 3, BRISTOL EASTERN 1. In Bristol, Bryan Fishman’s hat trick paced South Windsor to a CCC interdivisional win.

Jack Stricker, Drew Monteserin, and Jake Gattuso had assists on Fishman’s goals. Mike Holmes made eight saves in the net as the Bobcats (2-0-1) broke a halftime tie.

South Windsor hosts RHAM Thursday.

RHAM 5, BLOOMFIELD 0. In Hebron, Ethan Demosthenous scored twice as RHAM posted a CCC interdivisional win.

The Raptors (2-1-0) led 1-0 at halftime. Max Sementa, Bradley Lim, and Cooper Halotek added a goal each. Goalies Erik Buden and Carson Waddell combined for one save for the shutout.

RHAM visits South Windsor Thursday.

HALL 6, EAST HARTFORD 1. In West Hartford, Lucas Almeida had his second straight four-goal game as No. 1 Hall topped East Hartford in CCC interdivisional play. Almeida scored four goals at Tolland on Friday.

The Warriors (4-0-0) scored four unanswered goals in the second half to pull away. Sam Sandler and John Hunt added a goal and an assist each.

East Hartford (0-2-2) hosts Tolland on Friday.

BOLTON 1, EAST GRANBY 1. In Bolton, the Bulldogs’ Dimani Rainford and East Granby’s Jack Kido exchanged goals as their teams played an NCCC tie.

Trevor Buchanan made five saves in goal for Bolton (2-1-1). The Crusaders (1-1-2) received a combined 11 saves from Matt Fagnant and Dylan Brunelle.

Bolton is at Stafford Wednesday.