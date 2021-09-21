CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Good things in threes for Suffield's Mahannah

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 10 days ago

Kayleigh Mahannah scored her first goal of the season for the Suffield High girls soccer team on Monday. She enjoyed it so much she added two more.

The sophomore’s first career hat trick paced the Wildcats to a 4-1 win over Somers in NCCC action at Ted Beneski Field.

Sarah Kent chipped in one goal for Suffield (3-0-0). Olivia Matthews had a pair of assists. Goalie Ella Kollmorgan made one save.

Somers (3-1-0) received a goal from Devon Dalessio. Goalies Bianca Green and Grace Dion combined for eight saves.

Suffield is at Rockville Friday, the same day Somers entertains East Granby.

EAST GRANBY 2, BOLTON 1. In East Granby, Morgan Egan scored twice as the Crusaders edged Bolton in NCCC play.

East Granby (2-1-1) led 1-0 at halftime. Sarah Orzolek scored the goal for the Bulldogs (0-3-0). Goalie Allie Buonomano made eight saves.

The Bulldogs are at Somers Friday.

EW/SMSA 3, MLC 1. In Bloomfield, goals by Zoe Pepin, Alex Witzke, and Haleigh Thibodeau paced the East Windsor/SMSA co-op to its second straight win in non-league action.

Goalies Katie Blume and Charis Krevalin combined to make seven saves for the Panthers, which hosts Ellington for an NCCC contest today.

MALONEY 6, ENFIELD 2. In Enfield, Mackenzie McCormack and Bria Benigni had two goals each as Maloney (2-1-0) posted a CCC interdivisional win.

Aubree Usher and Izzy Huffman scored goals for the Eagles (1-2-0). Goalie Mia Daly recorded 11 saves. Maddy Veilleux was a standout.

