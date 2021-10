(Undated) — The state received federal funding to start a program to help low-income Iowans pay their water bills that is similar to the low-income heating assistance that’s been around for 40 years. Christine Taylor oversees both programs — and says they’ve received 10 million dollars in federal funds for the water side to help those who may’ve received a disconnect notice. Taylor says they can also help those behind on the water bills catch up. She says you can sign up for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program at your area community action agency.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO