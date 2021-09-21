CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU receives grant to support youth entrepreneurship

TheInterMountain.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia’s young people bring innovative ideas, powerful insights and a true entrepreneurial spirit to the state. As West Virginia communities work to grow the economy and build community, youth voices will drive that success, particularly in rural and low-income communities. A team from West Virginia University is working to...

www.theintermountain.com

