WVU receives grant to support youth entrepreneurship

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii recently awarded $100,000 to the Hawaii Afterschool Alliance and $50,000 to the Hawaii Science and Technology Museum to support their efforts in increasing awareness about COVID-19 and vaccine safety among school-aged youth in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Hawaii Afterschool Alliance, in partnership with the Hawaii Public Health Institute, will use the funding to award mini-grants to student groups, schools, classrooms, youth sports teams, and community organizations working to create culturally relevant COVID-19 awareness programs for Filipino, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. A working group of community stakeholders and youth representatives from underserved and diverse backgrounds will assess applications for programs centered around translated messaging campaigns, peer-to-peer and peer-to-parent strategies, and vaccination incentive programs. The workgroup will also serve as an advisory group and resource hub for organizations chosen to implement vaccination programs in their communities.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO