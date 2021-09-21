CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

LORA IRENE TRIMBOLI

Herald-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORA IRENE TRIMBOLI, 94, of Flatwoods, KY., formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. She was born December 25, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late John Morgan and Mary Elizabeth Wellman Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Trimboli. She was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and retired from 1st Bank Ceredo with 26 years of service. She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law and a daughter and son-in-law, Jimmie and Linda Trimboli, Mark Trimboli and Judith and Barry Thomas; five grandchildren, Chris Trimboli, Danni Ortega, Courtney Thomas, Andrew Trimboli and Jamie Trimboli; and six great-grandchildren. She loved picnics, cats and traveling. Most of all she loved her family. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family request in lieu of flowers donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Flatwoods, KY
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irene#Hospice#1st Bank Ceredo

Comments / 0

Community Policy