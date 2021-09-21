LORA IRENE TRIMBOLI, 94, of Flatwoods, KY., formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. She was born December 25, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late John Morgan and Mary Elizabeth Wellman Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Trimboli. She was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and retired from 1st Bank Ceredo with 26 years of service. She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law and a daughter and son-in-law, Jimmie and Linda Trimboli, Mark Trimboli and Judith and Barry Thomas; five grandchildren, Chris Trimboli, Danni Ortega, Courtney Thomas, Andrew Trimboli and Jamie Trimboli; and six great-grandchildren. She loved picnics, cats and traveling. Most of all she loved her family. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family request in lieu of flowers donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.