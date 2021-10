Gordon Connell had just been hired as the first ever head coach of the MTSU wrestling program, and he knew who his first call was going to be: Patrick Simpson. The high school senior was just coming off a heartbreaking loss in the Tennessee State Tournament, falling in the final of the 122 pound division by just one point. But his performance had caught the young coach's eye, impressed with Simpson's relentlessness and raw talent on the mat.

