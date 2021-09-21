CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibigo® Teams Up With Los Angeles Lakers As First Official Global Marketing Partner

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBibigo®, the #1 brand of dumplings in the U.S. and globally, is proudly partnering with the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA for a multi-year global marketing partnership deal, which includes the official jersey patch rights beginning with the 2021-22 season. The partnership emphasizes Bibigo's mission to create meaningful moments of connection and the parallels that exist between its food and the Lakers' athleticism, as both require a unique sense of devotion that isn't found often.

