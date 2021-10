Kate (Ruth Wilson) visits her elderly grandmother in a nursing home, blushing and glowing about a man. Her grandmother asks her to embellish further about him, and she can’t quite do it. After all, they had shared one intense sexual encounter, but he came into her world and rearranged everything like a robust and consistent gust of wind. For director Harry Wootliff’s True Things, this story is a precursor to a relationship that devours Kate’s world entirely. That’s what love can do – or what we think love is. It’s a predator that takes no prisoners. However, there’s a fine line between love and lust. They can both appear to look like the same thing – the difference is intention.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO