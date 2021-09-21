CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Packers: Offense takes care of business but defense still a concern after an uneven showing

By JIM POLZIN
La Crosse Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffense: A- Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he wouldn’t abandon the run like he did last week, and he delivered on that promise. He fed Aaron Jones early and often, with the star running back combining for 13 touches on Green Bay’s first two touchdown drives. Aaron Rodgers, who was awful in the opener, bounced back with a big performance that included four touchdown passes. Rodgers was nearly flawless, save for a near interception in the third quarter after he forced a pass to Davante Adams into triple coverage. The play-action game was in fine form after the Packers established the run early.

