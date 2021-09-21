CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe taxable sales remain fairly stable through pandemic

By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 10 days ago

The first full fiscal year of coronavirus restrictions only marginally impacted overall consumer spending in Santa Fe, city Finance Department statistics show. The city recorded $3.45 billion in taxable gross receipts from local businesses for fiscal year 2021 running from July 1, 2020, to June 30, with business occupancy restrictions in place the entire time. This fell short of pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019, which saw $3.591 billion in taxable gross receipts for the period ending June 30, 2019.

www.santafenewmexican.com

