Proctorsville Fire Department honors members

Northwest Iowa — Firefighters fought a number of fires in recent days in northwest Iowa. On Friday, George firefighters were called to 4377 190th Street, which is about two miles north and four east of George. A generator in its own building had been on fire there. Fire Chief Bill Sprock had Firefighter BJ Gerken talk to us. Gerken says the fire was out when they got there, but they made sure it was out, turned off the power, and so forth. Gerken tells us the cause is undetermined but believed to be some sort of malfunction. Damage was limited to the generator itself, and firefighters were there about 20 minutes, he says.

LITTLE ROCK, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO