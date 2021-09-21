CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctorsville Fire Department honors members

By Sharon Huntley The Vermont Journal
The Eagle Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROCTORSVILLE, Vt. — The Proctorsville Fire Department honored three of their members Sunday, Sept. 12 for major service milestones reached over the past year. Firefighter Jeremy Carlisle reached the 20-year milestone with the Proctorsville Fire Department, becoming a lifetime member. Fire Chief Robert Glidden was honored for reaching 50 years of service with the Proctorsville Fire Department. He achieved the honor last year, but the celebration was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Firefighter Ray Fitzgibbons reached the milestone of 50 years of service with a combined stint in both the Cavendish Fire Department and PFD.

