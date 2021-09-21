CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen L. Carter: Pay Americans $1,000 each to get vaccinated

By Stephen L. Carter
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for COVID-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 million to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.

