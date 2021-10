KELSEYVILLE— The 20th annual Lake County Wine Auction at Chacewater Winery & Olive Mill in Kelseyville on Saturday continued the tradition of community fundraising for worthy causes. Formed in 2000, the Lake County Wine Alliance is operated under the guidance of a six member volunteer board of directors with the purpose of supporting charitable and other local programs in the arts, health and community sectors. Since its inception, the Lake County Wine Alliance has contributed over $2 million to worthy programs in Lake County, with this year’s wine auction event breaking previous year’s fundraising amounts. The Wine Alliance is also dedicated to promoting Lake County as a premier wine grape growing region as well as raising awareness for the region’s celebrated wines. Photos courtesy of Karen Pavone.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO