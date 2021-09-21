CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The First 18 Minutes of Gameplay of Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS5 (4K)

IGN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the first 18 minutes of Kena: Bridge of Spirits running in native 4K Fidelity Mode on PlayStation 5! Kena: Bridge of Spirits has two graphics modes on PlayStation 5, Fidelity Mode (Native 4K at locked 30 FPS) and Performance Mode (Upscaled 4K targeting 60 FPS). This video shows the game running in the 30 FPS Fidelity Mode version so you can see how the game looks running at native 4K. In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you play as the titular Kena, a spirit guide trying to reach the sacred mountain shrine. Collect adorable creatures called the Rot, and find your way to your destination by fighting, puzzling, and clearing the corruption from the land.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
player.one

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Launches Tomorrow

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Pixar-looking game by Ember Labs, is less than 24 hours away. The game will launch tomorrow for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The PC version will release exclusively on the Epic Games Store. The developer has released a new trailer to get us all warmed up for the launch. You can watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prologue - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Prologue of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Opening Cutscene 02:08 - Cutscene (Meeting Evil Spirit) 05:10 - Cutscene (Meeting Beni and Saiya) 06:25 - Cutscene (Meeting First Rot) 07:55 - Rot #1 08:25 - Rot #2 08:45 - Rot #3 09:45 - Rot #4 11:15 - Rot #5 16:50 - Cutscene (Catch Up To The Evil Spirit) 18:10 - Sprout Boss Fight 18:50 - Cutscene (Catch Up with Beni and Saiya) 20:45 - Rot #6 - #8 24:15 - Rot Hat (Mushroom) 24:50 - Cursed Chest #1 26:20 - Rot Hat (Clover) 26:30 - Rot Hat (Pot) 26:45 - Rot #9 27:35 - Cutscene (Begin Taro's Quest) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Graphics Comparison (PS4 & PS5)

There are two graphics modes for Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 5 and only one on PlayStation 4. But how do they compare? Check out this comparison video and see for yourself! On the PS5, Kena players get access to two graphics modes, Performance Mode (Upscaled 4K targeting 60 FPS) and Fidelity Mode (Native 4K at a locked 30 FPS). PS4 only comes with one that you're unable to change, and it runs at 30 FPS, but still looks pretty great! In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you play as the titular Kena, a spirit guide trying to reach the sacred mountain shrine. Collect adorable creatures called the Rot, and find your way to your destination by fighting, puzzling, and clearing the corruption from the land.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taro's Regret - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Regret quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 01:05 - Cursed Chest #3 02:50 - Mage Boss Fight 04:01 - Cutscene (Introduction to the Lantern Cave) 04:35 - Rot #26 06:05 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 07:30 - Meditation Spot #3 10:30 - Shrine Guardian Boss Fight 13:20 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Lantern Relic) & Rot #27 - #29 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Fps#Fidelity Mode#Fps Fidelity
IGN

Help Taro - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Help Taro quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:50 - Rot #10 03:35 - Spirit Mail #1 & Delivery 05:55 - Rot #11 06:10 - Rot Hat (Yellow Mushroom) 13:20 - Rot #12 14:30 - Rot Hat (Bow) 15:45 - Cutscene (See Taro's Memory) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits PS5 vs PS4 Performance Video Review

Kena bridge of spirits Finally releases across PS5, PS4, PC today. This exceptional new game from Ember Lab is already making a big impression on the gaming market. The teams first game is a stunner, utilising Unreal Engine 4 confidently across all formats. Here I stack up all 3 PlayStation versions and test out the dual modes of the PS5, let's get spirited away.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Find Rusu - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Find Rusu quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 01:20 - Rot #13 05:25 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 06:30 - Flower Shrine #1 11:05 - Rot #14 11:50 - Cursed Chest #2 & Rot Hat (Bird's Nest) 14:15 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 17:35 - Kappa Boss Fight 20:55 - Cutscene (Meet Rusu) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Free Taro - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Free Taro quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 04:10 - Rot Hat (Pinecone) 04:35 - Cursed Chest #4 & Rot Hat (Taro) 08:00 - Cutscene (Summon Taro's Spirit) 09:20 - Corrupt Taro Boss Fight 12:30 - Cutscene (Free Taro's Spirit) & Rot Hat (Taro's Mask) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taro's Love - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Love quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:20 - Rot #19 06:15 - Rot Hat (Fox) 07:45 - Cutscene (Introduction the the Forgotten Forest Shrines) 11:10 - Rot Hat (Sibling's Mask) 16:25 - Cutscene (Taro Memory) 17:35 - Fishing Shrine Puzzle Solution 18:50 - Rot #20 19:55 - Rot Hat (Deer) 22:55 - Meditation Spot #2 & Rot #21 29:07 - Rot #22 30:55 - Sprout Captain Boss Fight 32:10 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Food Offering Relic) & Rot #22 - #25 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Honor Taro - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Honor Taro quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Meditation Spot #4 01:30 - Rot #30 02:15 - Rot #31 03:00 - Flower Shrine #3 04:30 - Rot #32 05:50 - Flower Shrine #4 06:35 - Rot #33 07:13 - Flower Shire #5 10:08 - Rot #34 12:05 - Rot Hat (Baseball) 15:05 - Cutscene (Honor Taro) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Includes Fidelity and Performance Modes on PS5, Photo Mode

With Kena: Bridge of Spirits slated to release tomorrow (or tonight, depending on one’s region), EmberLab has shared some more details on the game’s various features in a new press release. It’s available as a Standard Digital Edition ($39.99) and Deluxe Digital Edition ($49.99), the latter including a digital soundtrack, golden Rot skin and a silver staff for use in-game. Regardless of which version is purchased, it will include digital versions for both PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taro's Fear - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Fear quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Bow Tutorial 01:27 - Bow Training #1 02:30 - Rot #15 02:57 - Bow Training #2 03:50 - Bow Training #3 & Rot Hat (Whirly Bird) 06:10 - Bow Training #4 & Rot Hat (Rusu's Mask) 07:45 - Flower Shrine #2 10:25 - Meditation Spot #1 12:15 - Wood Knight Boss Fight 13:50 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Knife Relic) & Rot #16 - #18 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Kena Bridge of Spirits Review Scores: Is Kena Bridge of Spirits worth it?

Kena Bridge of Spirits, the debut game from animation-studio-turned-game-developer Ember Lab, was released yesterday, and with it, of course, comes the first wave of early review scores. Kena was first seen in a Sony PlayStation State of Play and features the titular Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to reach a mysterious abandoned mountain village in her search for a sacred shrine. It’s also a PlayStation console exclusive but is also available on PC via the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro Comparison Shows How Gorgeous This Game is on Both Consoles

The first Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro comparison video has been released, showing how gorgeous Ember Lab’s title looks on both consoles. mentioned it in our review – the game supports two display modes on PS5, whereas there’s only one display mode on PS4 Pro, but how do these versions compare? Well, according to a new graphics comparison, courtesy of IGN, Kena looks absolutely gorgeous on both. Check out the Kena: Bridge of Spirits graphics comparison down below:
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5, PC Comparison Video Highlights Better Shadows and Ambient Occlusion on PC and More

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks great on both PC and PlayStation consoles, but the PC version has an edge when it comes to visuals, as highlighted in a new comparison video. The new PlayStation 5, PC comparison video, which has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the two versions of the game shared the same texture quality but different shadow quality, ambient occlusion, and drawing distance, which are all better in the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Help Toshi - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Help Toshi quest in The Mountain area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 0:00 - Intro 1:10 - Cutscene (Confront Toshi & Kena's Past) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Vileplume vs. Bellossom in Pokemon GO: Which is Better?

Continuing our Pokemon GO comparison series: today, we'll be going over the choice between Gloom's evolutions Vileplume and Bellossom. Who would've thought that catching that Oddish in your local park could lead to such a difficult choice? Grass-type and poison-type Oddish (#043) evolves into Gloom (#044) using 25 candies. From there, trainers are given the choice to evolve that Gloom into a Vileplume (#045) using 100 candies or Bellossom (#182) with those candies and a Sun Stone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Honor Adira - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Honor Adira quest in The Village area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:12 - Meditation Spot #7 04:10 - Rot Hat (Pancake) 04:45 - Cursed Chest #9 & Rot #62 09:20 - Flower Shrine #12 11:50 - Spirit Mail Delivery #2 17:20 - Rot Hat (Star) 17:50 - Spirit Mail Delivery #3 20:15 - Rot #63 & Rot Hat (Frog) 24:40 - Flower Shrine #13 25:05 - Rot Hat (Zajuro's Mask) 26:00 - Spirit Mail Delivery #4 29:40 - Rot #64 30:45 - Cutscene (Honor Adira) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy