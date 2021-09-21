Kena: Bridge of Spirits Graphics Comparison (PS4 & PS5)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThere are two graphics modes for Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 5 and only one on PlayStation 4. But how do they compare? Check out this comparison video and see for yourself! On the PS5, Kena players get access to two graphics modes, Performance Mode (Upscaled 4K targeting 60 FPS) and Fidelity Mode (Native 4K at a locked 30 FPS). PS4 only comes with one that you're unable to change, and it runs at 30 FPS, but still looks pretty great! In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you play as the titular Kena, a spirit guide trying to reach the sacred mountain shrine. Collect adorable creatures called the Rot, and find your way to your destination by fighting, puzzling, and clearing the corruption from the land.

