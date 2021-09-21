CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: The Key with Inside Higher Ed: Reshaping the Federal Role in Higher Ed

phennd.org
 10 days ago

The Biden administration has promised once-in-a-generation investments and changes in higher education. Legislation introduced in the House of Representatives this month would take meaningful steps in that direction. This episode of The Key digs into what could end up being one of the most significant pieces of federal higher education...

phennd.org

Inside Higher Ed

What the Debt Ceiling Debate Means for Higher Ed

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images — At the same time that Congress istrying to keep the federal government from shutting down at the end of this week, it’s also facing a deadline to keep the United States from defaulting on its loans -- a never-before-seen outcome that would impact higher education, and the economy over all, in disastrous but still mostly unknown ways.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

The Great Exodus: Is IT Talent Leaving Higher Ed?

The pandemic has fundamentally changed our current way of life. From vaccines to masking in public, to looking for new opportunities, to telework – all of these issues are colliding to reshape how we live, work and play. Nowhere are these challenges more dramatic than in the world of higher education. In this environment we see headlines about in-person education versus online classes, and on-premises employees versus telework. What do all of these factors mean to stressed-out IT employees, as well as to faculty members attempting to teach online and select the right tech tools?
EDUCATION
Alliance Review

Higher Education

Noah Raybuck (Paris) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 Dean's List. Billy Dawson (Malvern) has been named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
PARIS, OH
cbs19news

Grant funding to help increase access to higher ed, jobs training

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A multi-million grant will increase access to higher education and jobs training for students in Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam announced a $24.7 million federal GEAR UP grant on Thursday. According to a release, this seven-year grant will allow the State Council of Higher Education for...
RICHMOND, VA
phennd.org

Webinar: Higher Education’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building a More Sustainable and Democratic Future – Oct 14

This webinar will feature key themes from the 2021 book Higher Education’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building a more sustainable and democratic future, which included contributions from some 40 authors across the globe. Published as part of the Council of Europe’s Higher Education Series and edited by Sjur Bergan, Tony Gallagher, Ira Harkavy, Ronaldo Munck, and Hilligje van’t Land, the book examines the ways in which higher education not only has responded to the immediate crisis but also how it can and should contribute to a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive society.
COLLEGES
kcrw.com

‘Hope deficit’ and economic demands among college-aged men: Why more are choosing to skip higher ed

You pretty much need a college degree if you want to earn a middle-class salary in the U.S. now. And yet, more men are choosing to skip college. The education gap between men and women has grown for decades, but reached its widest point in the last school year, when men made up about 40% of college students. If this trend continues, two women will earn a college degree for every one man, according to estimates from the National Student Clearinghouse, a research nonprofit.
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

Will Social Security Recipients Get a $200 Raise in 2022?

Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
INCOME TAX
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, a government shutdown will not stop or delay Social Security payments

Just hours before the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress that funds the federal government through Dec. 3. Every year, Congress must pass and the president must sign a budget bill for the next fiscal year to appropriate funding for agencies and programs that rely on annual funding. When Congress and the president fail to pass and sign a new budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, the government enters a “shutdown” in which everything without funding can no longer operate.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits to expire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Pandemic-related provisions that expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits for people directly impacted by COVID-19 are set to expire on Friday, the Vermont Department of Labor said. The expanded eligibility was for situations including people needing to quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, care for a...
HEALTH
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Announce $7.5M In Federal Funding To Help Establish Center of Excellence For 2D Materials At Morgan State University

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced $7.5 million in federal funding for Morgan State University to help establish the Center For Advanced Electro-Photonics with 2D materials. It is the first of its kind at any Historically Black College or University. “Morgan State is leading the charge in the development of key technology for the Department of Defense, setting our state up for success on a national and global scale,” the lawmakers said. “We remain committed to investing in our local HBCUs and STEM programs, such as Morgan State, as they continue to cultivate research opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, promote strong leadership in emerging STEM fields, and innovate new technologies to support our Armed Forces.” The center is in partnership with Aldelphi Laboratory Center, Aberdeen Proving Ground research centers of the U.S. Army and John’s Hopkins University. It is aimed to train students in researching and developing wearable military technology.      
MARYLAND STATE

Community Policy