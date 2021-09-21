Child porn charges dropped against Stephens City man

WINCHESTER — The legal fate of a Stephens City man rests on a computer forensics examination. On Sept. 10, child pornography possession and distribution charges were dropped against Maximillian Kyle Aufdenberg about 3½ years after the investigation of him began. Police said images, including bestiality and nude, prepubescent girls, were traced in February 2018 to an IP address belonging to Aufdenberg. On March 30, 2018, police raided Aufdenberg's home in the 200 block of Shoe Buckle Court and seized multiple computers, hard drives, thumb drives and phones. The 42-year-old Aufdenberg was arrested in February 2019 and his case was scheduled for trial last month.