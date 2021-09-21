Webinar: Democracy in Action: How Can We Encourage and Safeguard Voting? – Sep 30

Join us for Food Recovery Network’s upcoming webinar in our Intersectionalities in Practice Series. This webinar will focus on food policy, how policy can ensure people have access to the food they need and the reasons why people often do not have access to the food they need. FRN’s Executive Director, Regina Anderson, will speak with Emily M. Broad Leib, Clinical Professor of Law, Faculty Director of the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic, and Deputy Director of the Harvard Law School Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation to unpack what food policy means, how it can help our communities, and where we may need to do more.

