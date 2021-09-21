CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Webinar: Democracy in Action: How Can We Encourage and Safeguard Voting? – Sep 30

phennd.org
 10 days ago

This webinar will focus on how students can strengthen their leadership capacity and contribute to civic life by organizing, leading, and participating in nonpartisan, deliberative National Issues Forums about how to encourage and safeguard voting, a hallmark of our democracy. With an emphasis on practices for bringing people together to talk deliberately about what can be done to ensure that elections are fair, efficient, and secure, participants in the webinar will explore ways to talk productively about a range of perspectives and concerns about the issue and to set directions for moving forward—locally, regionally, and nationally.

phennd.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Letters: Celebrate democracy by registering to vote

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Voting allows qualified citizens to have a say in who will represent them in local, state and federal elections. Too many Americans cannot vote because they have not registered or kept their registration information current. Voter registration is the first step. The League of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Newsweek

Voting Makes Democracy Work | Opinion

What is truly American? From apple pie to hip-hop to a good pair of blue jeans, so many things come to mind. But nothing is more foundational to the idea and promise of America than voting. That's why this Tuesday, Sept. 28, we're celebrating National Voter Registration Day (NVRD)—a single...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
expressnews.com

Commentary: Democracy is at risk. Get registered to vote.

Today, National Voter Registration Day, is a time to galvanize those who have not yet been brought into the electoral process. The right to vote is the foundation of democracy. American democracy is at risk. Engaged citizens are democracy’s best defense. Voter registration drives are taking place in Texas against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Webinar#National Issues Forums#Time#Campus Compact
sdpb.org

How science skepticism is eroding democracy

South Dakota's U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson is fresh off his August recess. He joins us today with a look into his month traversing South Dakota and his goals moving forward while in Washington. SDPB's Lee Strubinger talks with author Jon Lauck about the process he went through when asked to...
SCIENCE
rangerreview.com

Democracy works best when we work together

I’ve been reading a lot of history lately and I find in my reading that it wasn’t until humans began to draw together in groups, to create community, that progress occurred. Archaeologists are discovering that society was much more advanced earlier than was previously thought. There have been eras of great achievement followed, due to some catastrophe, by Dark Ages and then a rebuilding on the ashes of what was before. But in it all, it was people working together, in community, for the benefit of everyone that made civilization continue.
GLENDIVE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
phennd.org

Webinar: Higher Education’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building a More Sustainable and Democratic Future – Oct 14

This webinar will feature key themes from the 2021 book Higher Education’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building a more sustainable and democratic future, which included contributions from some 40 authors across the globe. Published as part of the Council of Europe’s Higher Education Series and edited by Sjur Bergan, Tony Gallagher, Ira Harkavy, Ronaldo Munck, and Hilligje van’t Land, the book examines the ways in which higher education not only has responded to the immediate crisis but also how it can and should contribute to a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive society.
COLLEGES
phennd.org

Webinar: Intersectionalities in Practice: Unpacking Food Policy – Sep 29

Join us for Food Recovery Network’s upcoming webinar in our Intersectionalities in Practice Series. This webinar will focus on food policy, how policy can ensure people have access to the food they need and the reasons why people often do not have access to the food they need. FRN’s Executive Director, Regina Anderson, will speak with Emily M. Broad Leib, Clinical Professor of Law, Faculty Director of the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic, and Deputy Director of the Harvard Law School Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation to unpack what food policy means, how it can help our communities, and where we may need to do more.
ADVOCACY
cbs17

Veterans Affairs expanding benefits and processing additional disability claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) – Veterans Affairs will be introducing new discounts and additional disability claims. Veterans, military members, families, caregivers and survivors will be eligible to receive 10% off at Microsoft and Zappos. An all inclusive list of discounts can be found here. In addition, Veterans Affairs are now processing...
MILITARY
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
phennd.org

Webinar: Increasing Accessibility for Volunteers with Disabilities – Sep 22

GivePulse is committed to ensuring that volunteer and civic engagement opportunities are accessible to all. Join us on September 22 at 1pm CT for a webinar led by GivePulse’s Community and Accessibility Success Specialist, Jana Schroeder, to discuss practical steps for including people with disabilities in volunteer and service opportunities. Jana has extensive volunteer management, community engagement, and disability advocacy experience in higher education and the nonprofit sector. In this webinar, we cover topics such as:
CHARITIES
Washington Post

How serious is the threat to democracy, and how do we defeat it?

Election law guru Richard L. Hasen has published a law review article explaining the danger of subverted elections and violence after millions have been brainwashed to believe the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. The piece is particularly timely, given the new reporting that two supposedly “responsible” Republicans,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BioMed Central

How can we support reviewer diversity?

Peer Review Week 2021 takes place September 20-24, with this year’s featured theme — “Identity in Peer Review” — dedicated to exploring the multifaceted nature of identity, how personal and social identity affects peer review practices and experiences, and what’s needed to foster more diverse, equitable, and inclusive peer review processes.
SOCIETY
phennd.org

Trauma Informed Professional Learning Community (PLC) for Executive Leaders – Oct 22

Apply today for the Trauma Informed Professional Learning Community (PLC) for Executive Leaders presented by the Center for Youth Development Professionals and lead facilitator, Dannyelle Austin. Goal: To equip executive leaders of youth serving and nonprofit organizations with the knowledge,skills, and resources needed to engage in whole systems thinking around...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy