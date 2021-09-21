Webinar: Democracy in Action: How Can We Encourage and Safeguard Voting? – Sep 30
This webinar will focus on how students can strengthen their leadership capacity and contribute to civic life by organizing, leading, and participating in nonpartisan, deliberative National Issues Forums about how to encourage and safeguard voting, a hallmark of our democracy. With an emphasis on practices for bringing people together to talk deliberately about what can be done to ensure that elections are fair, efficient, and secure, participants in the webinar will explore ways to talk productively about a range of perspectives and concerns about the issue and to set directions for moving forward—locally, regionally, and nationally.phennd.org
Comments / 0