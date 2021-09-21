CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Safety Captain (Teenagers, 15-19), Fab Youth Philly

We are now accepting applications for our afterschool job: The Safety Captain Initiative!. The Safety Captain position is a paid job for teenagers, age 15-19, who are interested in learning new skills and using their voice to promote positive change in their community. As a Safety Captain, their job will be to meet new people, learn about and share what they know about West Philadelphia. They will conduct research, attend and present at community meetings, and more.

