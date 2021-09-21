CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most CV schools rate 'fair,' only 1 'good'

By Adam Michael Times Assistant Editor
Gettysburg Times
 10 days ago

Conewago Valley School District’s buildings are not in dire need of repairs, but could use some help, according to a feasibility study. Anthony Colestock, architect for Rohrbaugh, Crabtree and Associates, pinpointed areas of concern during a school board study session Monday, Sept 13. All of the districts’ buildings earned a rating of “fair,” except for Conewago Valley Intermediate School, which earned a rating of “good” Colestock said.

