CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Heels: “House Show” Recap

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, it was time to hit the slow button when it came to this story on Heels since the ‘House Show’ episode took the time to unload a good deal of emotional baggage that some of the characters were holding onto from the last couple of episodes. From Wild Bill to Crystal to Ace to Jack and Staci, there was a lot of emotion being tossed about during this episode as people started to come to grips with what was really important to them. And, spoilers, it’s still hard to think that Rooster has been having such a tough time forcing Jack to talk to him while he’s hung back and sulked about not being used in an effective manner. The truth is that Rooster does need and deserve a push in DWL, but his inability to corner Jack and simply tell him, for better or worse, that he needs a shot or he’s gone, is kind of on his shoulders as well. With everything that Jack has on his own plate, it’s easy to blame him for being a negligent boss that doesn’t care about his performers. But the truth is that Jack does care, but he’s taking on way too much, which is his responsibility.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Heels (Episodes 5 and 6)—Recap, Review and a look back

By now, I’ll assume dear readers, that you are all caught up on your Heels watching and have seen episode 5, but seeing that we missed a review last week, I figure I’d touch upon episode 5 before moving on to this Sunday’s episode 6…and what an emotional rollercoaster that episode turned out to be, but more on that in just a wee bit.
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

After such a poignant end of the first season, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) are back for season 2 of ‘The Morning Show. The sophomore season picks up right where the inaugural season ended and depicts the events after the network cut off their feed. It then expands and includes arguably the most impactful thing since World War II, the COVID19 pandemic. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Morning Show Season-Premiere Recap: Hard News

And we’re back. It’s been almost two years since the finale of The Morning Show’s debut season, and it feels like the world is a wholly different place than it was in December 2019 — and you better believe The Morning Show is capitalizing on that. If you’re here for a bit of escape from what we’ve all been living through, you should probably turn around. It’s pretty clear the show won’t be shying away from the real-world news, and based on that quick trip around the empty streets of Manhattan after the March lockdown before sending us back three months to December 30, 2019, it’s safe to assume this season will be hyperfocused on the lead-up to those early days of the pandemic. A time, as you might recall, full of confusion and fear. So this should be fun!
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Foley
TVLine

Morning Show Recap: She's Baaaaaack!

Alex makes her triumphant inevitable return to The Morning Show in this week’s The Morning Show, but there’s another comeback during the episode in which I’m far more interested. No, it’s not Mitch’s — though we do find out where he’s living and how he’s doing during the hour, which is titled “It’s Like the Flu.” Instead, I’m obsessed with Chip’s return to UBA, which seems like it can only bring him heartache and heartburn yet which he welcomes as though it were a sweet-smelling infant placed lovingly in his arms. Dude, you… you remember last season, right? Read on for the highlights...
TV SHOWS
Vulture

The Morning Show Recap: The Dinner Party

Welcome back to your favorite soap opera dressed in prestige-drama clothing. No, seriously, if you’re looking for a show with subtlety, this is not it, buddy (yep, buddy). That’s part of the fun! It’s full of self-righteous speeches, fighting at every turn, dramatic doorstep arrivals, and people using the line “You don’t want to get in a pissing match with me, all I do is piss” with a straight face (Holland Taylor, what a gift this season!). Honestly, I was shocked — SHOCKED — that the main set piece of this episode was a dinner party, and no one threw a drink in someone’s face. Later someone does throw a bottle of wine on the floor, so maybe that counts. Anyway, this show is a ridiculous ride and, I know I said this last season but, it is always better when it leans into that fact.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

What If…? Episode 7 recap: The party god is in the house

In What If…? Episode 7, an Asgardian god comes to Earth, but with very different intentions than one would expect. Will Earth survive his arrival? Finally, the Disney Plus show returns to a lighter and more fun tone! We’ve had a series of very heavy episodes filled with death and existential crises.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Show#Open It#Wild Bill To#Dwl#Crystal
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Eric Forman Was the Worst Character on That ’70s Show

Usually, the worst characters that were really worth this designation on That 70s Show were those that weren’t main characters. But upon further review, after the show was over and done with, there are a few things that many people happened to notice that were glossed over during the course of the program. Admittedly, most of us tend to laugh at the more troubling things that happen in a sitcom since it’s possible that some of us have been there and experienced the kind of things that go on, but there are folks that would gladly condemn such acts, and this is one reason why Eric Forman takes the role of the worst character on That 70s Show. Playing the part of a teenager that lives under the iron rule of his father and the somewhat clueless guidance of his mother, Eric was the kind of guy that you couldn’t help but think wasn’t entirely responsible for everything that went on in his life. The only problem was, he did cause a lot of his own problems and wasn’t exactly the model citizen as some folks have said he was.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Why Craig Feldspar was The Worst Character on Malcolm in the Middle

You expected me to roast Cloris Leachman’s character, Grandma Ida, or Francis, or someone else that might deserve this designation, right? Well, you might be right that they’re horrible characters in their own right, but Francis at least tried to do something positive, and Ida at least owned up to being horrible and gave enough reasons to be the way she was. Craig, on the other hand, had a seriously inflated ego for much of the show and had little to no reason to be this way. The guy coveted Lois in his fantasies more often than not and while he didn’t reveal that he had an issue with Hal that often, his daydreams made it clear that he wanted Lois all to himself while Hal was off scrubbing the floors or perhaps wallowing in the same misery that Craig did on a regular basis. And yet, for all that, he felt that he was a big shot in his own little part of the world, especially when he was at work and wasn’t on probation. Imagine that, a person being put on probation working at a local pharmacy/convenience store.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Catch a recap of ITZY's 'LOCO' performance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'!

The ladies of ITZY brought their "LOCO" performance to NBC's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'!. This Monday marked ITZY's first ever musical guest appearance on the popular NBC talk show, in light of the release of their 1st full album 'Crazy In Love' last week. Catch a full recap of ITZY's...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
TVOvermind

American Horror Story Red Tide: Winter Kills-Recap

It would be so easy to take something like this personal, but the finale to Red Tide does bring up a lot of interesting points and, more to the point, it’s fiction on a level that might go over the heads of some folks and hit the nail right on the head for others. The discussion of talent, who has the raw, unfettered type and those that think they have it but are fooling themselves, has been a huge part of this first half of American Horror Story season 10, and it’s been amusing to be certain. But like all things, it had to come to an end before moving onto the second half in the coming week. The finale was a little bit anticlimactic, but for the fans of AHS that have been watching since season 1 that’s not entirely out of character since the denouement that comes after is often stretched just enough that it makes sense and can even lead to the open endings that we’ve become used to. But the way things happened in Red Tide made it clear that there wouldn’t be a lot of winners coming out of this particular fracas.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Leland McKenzie Was the Best Character from L.A. Law

If there was one thing that Leland McKenzie was good at, it was being a leader when he needed to be since he sought to bring out the best in everyone while dealing with the worst at the same time. That’s one of the many factors that tend to make a person the best character on a show, especially since it makes them far more appealing to a wider range of people. It’s much easier to respect a person that can deal with people in a kind manner than someone who will take sides more often than not. Leland wasn’t a perfect character obviously since he had his own faults and his own difficulties at times, but among the cast, he was without a doubt one of the absolute best characters since he knew how to get things done and stay professional at the same time, most times. Richard Dysart, who played the character, passed away in 2015, but considering that there’s a rumor of a reboot of L.A. Law coming eventually it’s a hope that he’ll get a mention here and there considering that his character was definitely of great importance to the story.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Al Bundy’s Most Savage Roasts

Humor is definitely something that differs from person to person, but many people to this day still look to some of the more classic examples that hearken from the earlier decades when a lot of people could still take a joke and humor was allowed to simply flow without being called out for being ‘toxic’. Back in the late 80s and into the 90s, Married…With Children was one of the funniest and most controversial shows due to its content and due to one of the greatest sitcom dads to ever exist. Well, he was probably one of the worst too, but he was still one of the kings when it came to his delivery and the insults he handed out, as Al Bundy was without any doubt the kind of character that some people would call a legend, while others might simply call him a toxic male and have done with it. One thing that people have to remember is that what works for one person might not work for another and that we all have a different sense of humor. And, as people should recall, a joke isn’t meant to humiliate anyone, it’s meant to be laughed at and used to create a humorous situation that can be put behind us once the joke is over and done with.
TV & VIDEOS
KGET 17

‘The Harper House’ launches; ‘Morning Show’ returns

There is something new to laugh about with the streaming services of Paramount+ and Apple TV+. The animated adult comedy “The Harper House” has launched on Paramount+ while the second season of the much-heralded Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” will be available Sept. 17. “The Harper House” follows an...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Most Entertaining Reality Dating Shows on TV

Thanks to advances in modern technology, dating is now more accessible than ever before. However, that hasn’t made it easier for people to find the person of their dreams. As a result, some people turn to reality TV in hopes of finding that special someone. Statistically, looking for love on reality TV isn’t the best idea. However, that doesn’t stop countless people from giving it a try year after year. That said, not all reality dating shows are equal. There are some that are focused on lasting relationships while others are centered on hooks up and casual dating. Either way, many of these shows provide an incredibly entertaining experience for viewers. As a result, reality dating shows often find themselves at the top of people’s lists of guilty pleasures. If you’re looking for a new show to add to your watch list, we can think of quite a few that might deserve a spot. Keep reading to see our take on the 10 most entertaining reality dating shows on TV.
TV SERIES
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: WWE NXT 2.0 full show recap

Join on-air personality and content creator Denise Salcedo on her latest episode of Speak Now Pro Wrestling. On this show she recaps the September 28th edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Tune in for a fun and lively conversation. Topics rundown:. Overall thoughts. B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez: Why this match was...
WWE
TV Fanatic

Heels Season 1 Episode 6

Heels Season 1 Episode 6 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy