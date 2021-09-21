Heels: “House Show” Recap

Humor is definitely something that differs from person to person, but many people to this day still look to some of the more classic examples that hearken from the earlier decades when a lot of people could still take a joke and humor was allowed to simply flow without being called out for being ‘toxic’. Back in the late 80s and into the 90s, Married…With Children was one of the funniest and most controversial shows due to its content and due to one of the greatest sitcom dads to ever exist. Well, he was probably one of the worst too, but he was still one of the kings when it came to his delivery and the insults he handed out, as Al Bundy was without any doubt the kind of character that some people would call a legend, while others might simply call him a toxic male and have done with it. One thing that people have to remember is that what works for one person might not work for another and that we all have a different sense of humor. And, as people should recall, a joke isn’t meant to humiliate anyone, it’s meant to be laughed at and used to create a humorous situation that can be put behind us once the joke is over and done with.

