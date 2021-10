There are times Denise Huff is so exhausted after a long day of work that it’s hard for her to be present for her own family. Huff, a Med/Surg registered nurse at Memorial Regional Health, is one of the primary nurses in the COVID-19 unit at the hospital. Huff cares for COVID-19 patients full-time — a feat that is difficult, draining and distressing. Every day, she witnesses the cohesive exhaustion of her patients and co-workers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO