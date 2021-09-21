CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Call for Presenters: 33rd National Service-Learning Conference – Oct 21

 10 days ago

The Call for Presenters for Workshops and Lightning Talks is now open, through October 21. Workshops offer 60 minutes of skill-building, while Lightning Talks are an opportunity for presenting in a small group setting (20 minutes, 3 rounds per session.) With two types of Lightning Talks, practitioners can share a skill or idea, or nonprofits and businesses may share about a valuable product or program (fee applies to Product/Program Previews).

wordpress.com

ISTP Conference 2021 – Call for Proposals

International Society for Theoretical Psychology invites you to submit proposals for creative session formats, including community engaged sessions, virtual salons, and more! All submissions are due on October 1st, 2021. This year’s conference theme is “Building Community: Theoretical Psychology in the Service of Social Issues.” The goal is to bring...
MENTAL HEALTH
pctonline.com

WorkWave Announces Beyond Service User Conference

HOLMDEL, N.J. — WorkWave, a provider of SaaS solutions, is opening registration for its new Beyond Service User Conference happening Jan. 9-12, 2022, in-person at the Renaissance Orlando. This year’s conference combines the WorkWave User Conference, Real Green’s Solutions 2022 and Coalmarch’s CO2 User Conference into one event that includes leaders and customers across WorkWave PestPac and ServMan, Real Green, Coalmarch and Slingshot.
BUSINESS
phennd.org

Call for Participation: During/Post COVID Community Response Project – Oct 1

In partnership with the Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council, The Ecwiti Group is implementing the The During/Post COVID Community Response Project. This project aims to educate and bring awareness to the barriers that minority persons living with disabilities are or have faced through COVID to ignite systemic change and empower disabled minorities in solution development.
ADVOCACY
phennd.org

Trauma Informed Professional Learning Community (PLC) for Executive Leaders – Oct 22

Apply today for the Trauma Informed Professional Learning Community (PLC) for Executive Leaders presented by the Center for Youth Development Professionals and lead facilitator, Dannyelle Austin. Goal: To equip executive leaders of youth serving and nonprofit organizations with the knowledge,skills, and resources needed to engage in whole systems thinking around...
JOBS
phennd.org

Youth Program Manager, TriZen

The Youth Program Manager is a full-time position responsible for successfully managing youth programs and corresponding staff at various locations. TriZen, LLC is partnering with the Urban League of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) to implement youth development programs for students and families within targeted PHA Locations to:. Manage...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Seeking Proposals: Compact22 Virtual Conference – Oct 25

Compact22, A Better Way Forward: Innovation with Equity at the Center is Campus Compact’s all-virtual 2022 national conference, March 29-31, 2022. It is the largest and most inclusive national conference focused on the role of higher education in building healthy communities and fostering a just and equal democracy. We’re now...
EDUCATION
jaxenter.com

Machine Learning Conference & Voice Conference: Early bird ends soon

The Machine Learning Conference can help you understand your data, optimise your models, and enhance your business. At the Voice Conference, you’ll learn how to develop and design the future using new voice technologies. Attend these conferences in-person in Berlin or remotely from home. Looking to learn more about machine...
COMPUTERS
phennd.org

Local Letters for Global Change: A Pulitzer Center Writing Contest – Nov 13

K-12 students: Make your voice heard this fall by writing a letter to a local elected representative that explains the global issue you want them to prioritize, shows how it connects to your local community, and proposes a solution. Through this contest, students can practice persuasive writing, civic action, and global citizenship, all while exploring the underreported issues that matter to them through Pulitzer Center reporting.
ADVOCACY
monroecc.edu

Last Call to Register for the Oct. 1 Diversity Conference!

The registration deadline is 4:00 p.m. today for MCC's annual Diversity Conference—Transformative Conversations: Forging a Path to an Inclusive Campus Culture—on Friday, October 1, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This online conference will invite you to more closely examine what makes a campus culture truly inclusive and to explore...
ROCHESTER, NY
phennd.org

Webinar: Improving African Immigrant Health Series Part II: A Photovoice Examining the Impact of COVID-19 on African Immigrants – Sep 29

African immigrants have been uniquely affected by the coronavirus crisis. Social, cultural, and systemic factors place African immigrants at greater risk of both acquiring coronavirus and experiencing severe symptoms or death related to COVID-19. However, to date, information is not being systematically collected and translated to support the real-time development of effective, culturally, and linguistically appropriate COVID-19 interventions. Sauti is a photovoice project conducted to document challenges experienced by African immigrants during the pandemic and capture effective coping and support mechanisms used by African immigrants living in New England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
phennd.org

Call for Proposals: Inequitable Ruptures, Rupturing Inequity: Theorizing the impacts of COVID-19 and racial injustice on Global Service Learning – Oct 18

The Michigan Journal of Community Service Learning (MJCSL), in partnership with the Community-based Global Learning Collaborative, is pleased to invite proposals for a special section on Global Service Learning. The section will be guest edited by Dr. Katie MacDonald and Dr. Jessica Vorstermans and will be included in the Summer 2022 issue of MJCSL. It will also feature an epilogue by Dr. Eric Hartman and Dr. Richard Kiely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
phennd.org

Director of Research and Evaluation (Full Time), Barnes Foundation

The Director of Research and Evaluation supports the Barnes’s ambition to significantly expand the reach and impact of its digital arts education programs. Given the rapid growth of our online programs during the pandemic—our adult courses in particular—the Barnes is now poised to increase our educational service locally, nationally and internationally. Reporting to the Chief of Business Strategy and Analytics, this position works cross-departmentally to research national and international trends in digital arts education; to identify potential new audiences and markets; and to gather and analyze data from our existing programs to help us understand user desires in terms of both content and technology. This role works closely with several teams including Adult Education, preK-12 Education, Audiovisual, Marketing, and IT. In 2021 and 2022, the Director will also serve as primary contact for the Foundation’s external consulting partner, acting as the project manager to coordinate internal and external processes in support of a phase one, grant-funded research project in support of these digital initiatives.
CHARITIES
phennd.org

Fusion Course: Enhancing Education through Community-Based Learning – Oct 11-22

Over the past year, most institutions shifted from in-person to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the COVID-19 outlook brightening, the Fusion Course aims to provide critical training and support for faculty as they continue to adapt to online and hybrid teaching, and, also, as they increasingly pivot towards in-person learning again this fall. Regardless of the setting, the Fusion Course offers instruction for how to integrate community engagement methodologies into existing curricula to improve the quality of course delivery and foster student engagement.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Immunome to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) announced that Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., Immunome’s President and CEO, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
murphymonitor.com

Virtual learning data presented

Wylie ISD offers a virtual learning program this year that began on Sept. 27. The Wylie ISD board on Sept. 20 approved a resolution to adopt the remote option for parents who decided to have their children learn at home as the pandemic lingers. For the complete story, see this...
WYLIE, TX
phennd.org

Early Childhood Provider Council – Sep 28 or 29

Children First has listened to many child care providers who want to change early childhood education policies to improve program quality. The time has come for more diverse voices to be part of the conversation. Children First is now leading the process to create the Early Childhood Provider Council in...
EDUCATION
phennd.org

Webinar: Higher Education’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building a More Sustainable and Democratic Future – Oct 14

This webinar will feature key themes from the 2021 book Higher Education’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building a more sustainable and democratic future, which included contributions from some 40 authors across the globe. Published as part of the Council of Europe’s Higher Education Series and edited by Sjur Bergan, Tony Gallagher, Ira Harkavy, Ronaldo Munck, and Hilligje van’t Land, the book examines the ways in which higher education not only has responded to the immediate crisis but also how it can and should contribute to a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive society.
COLLEGES
phennd.org

Webinar: Intersectionalities in Practice: Unpacking Food Policy – Sep 29

Join us for Food Recovery Network’s upcoming webinar in our Intersectionalities in Practice Series. This webinar will focus on food policy, how policy can ensure people have access to the food they need and the reasons why people often do not have access to the food they need. FRN’s Executive Director, Regina Anderson, will speak with Emily M. Broad Leib, Clinical Professor of Law, Faculty Director of the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic, and Deputy Director of the Harvard Law School Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation to unpack what food policy means, how it can help our communities, and where we may need to do more.
ADVOCACY
phennd.org

Campus Compact Fall 2021 Affinity Networks – Oct 4-7

The Campus Compact Affinity Networks will bring together member campus faculty and staff from across the country to advance common priorities through sustained collegial networks that will provide space and structure to strategize together, ask questions and find answers, and support each other’s work. Affinity networks will convene based on...
COLLEGES
phennd.org

Impact Manager, City Year

The Impact Manager (IM) is responsible for leading a team of 8-16 AmeriCorps members (ACMs) through a full-time, ten-month, school-based service year. The IM manages the work of ACMs with the shared goals of: keeping students on track to graduate and establishing positive relationships with school partners. The Impact Manager will coach their ACM team through a journey of learning, reflection, and service to build civic capacity, civic identity, and leadership skills. Impact Managers report to an Impact Director and meet regularly with peers and department leadership members to share promising practices, challenges, and resources.
JOBS

