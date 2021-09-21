Call for Presenters: 33rd National Service-Learning Conference – Oct 21

The Director of Research and Evaluation supports the Barnes’s ambition to significantly expand the reach and impact of its digital arts education programs. Given the rapid growth of our online programs during the pandemic—our adult courses in particular—the Barnes is now poised to increase our educational service locally, nationally and internationally. Reporting to the Chief of Business Strategy and Analytics, this position works cross-departmentally to research national and international trends in digital arts education; to identify potential new audiences and markets; and to gather and analyze data from our existing programs to help us understand user desires in terms of both content and technology. This role works closely with several teams including Adult Education, preK-12 Education, Audiovisual, Marketing, and IT. In 2021 and 2022, the Director will also serve as primary contact for the Foundation’s external consulting partner, acting as the project manager to coordinate internal and external processes in support of a phase one, grant-funded research project in support of these digital initiatives.

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO