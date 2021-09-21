CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Karrion Kross Returns To WWE Main Event, WWE Airs Another Kross Vignette On RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE taped the following Main Event spoilers tonight in Raleigh, NC to air on Thursday’s Hulu episode:. You can click here for spoilers from the Main Event taping. – Speaking of Kross, he did not appear live on this week’s RAW for the second week in a row. Like last week, tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW saw WWE air another Kross vignette. The promo included highlights from Kross’ recent matches as he commented on how he’s pulverized everyone around him each week.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Title Change On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s RAW saw Nikki and Ripley defeat Natalya and Tamina Snuka to become the new champions. This is the first title reign for Ripley and Nikki together. Natalya and Tamina held the titles for 129 days, winning them from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler back on the May 14 SmackDown episode.
WWE
PWMania

News On Shane McMahon’s WWE Status

There had been rumors on Shane McMahon no longer being under a talent contract to WWE, according to Fightful Select and Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. However, WWE reps noted that Shane is “still a WWE talent and under a deal.”. Shane, who is still listed as a member of...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Lince Dorado
wrestlinginc.com

Miro Reacts After Losing TNT Championship To Sammy Guevara On AEW Dynamite

Miro sent out a tweet minutes after losing his TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The self-proclaimed “God’s Favorite Champion” tweeted:. Me and my God are going to talk. Meanwhile, Lana also reacted to her husband losing the TNT Title:. You’ll always...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly out of action. Orton was not present for this week’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW, and word going around backstage is that he was “not cleared to perform,” according to PWInsider. There is no word on when Orton will be back,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Main Event#Vignette#Wwe Main Event#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF References WWE Senior VP Bruce Pritchard On AEW Dynamite

During a promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF threatened to quit AEW if Tony Khan doesn’t start giving him the opportunities he deserves. MJF also name dropped WWE Senior VP Bruce Prichard, whom he knows from their days together in MLW. “I am the past, present and future of AEW,...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Provides Update On Eva Marie Following 9/27 WWE Raw

Eva Marie could be on the shelf. On Monday's WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler put another victim on the shelf, attacking Eva Marie after Eva declared that no one in the back could beat her. Baszler took that personal, going after Eva and stomping on her arm. WWE announced that Eva...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Announces AEW Dynamite Will Be Dedicated To Memory Of Brodie Lee

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that this week’s AEW Dynamite will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee. The show will be held at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, the hometown of Lee. Khan tweeted late Tuesday night:. It’s Wednesday. You know what that...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE Raw Stars Get Engaged

It's a time of celebration for two WWE Monday Night Raw stars, who just announced their engagement on social media. Today Scarlett Bordeaux shared a photo with boyfriend (now fiance) Karrion Kross, revealing she said yes to his proposal and showing off her new engagement ring. Bordeaux added the caption "𝒫𝑜𝓅 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓅𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒! 🍾🥂 #Isaidyes💍 @WWEKarrionKross", accompanied with a photo of both looking quite happy. It didn't take long for the well wishes and congratulations to come flying in from their WWE and NXT friends and co-workers, and we're going to add our own congratulations to the mix. Congratulations to the happy couple!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Why Alexa Bliss Is Off WWE TV

Alexa Bliss is reportedly scheduled for an upcoming operation. As noted earlier this week, our own Raj Giri exclusively reported that Bliss was set to take time off WWE TV following her Extreme Rules loss to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The reason for the planned absence was unknown at that time, but it was said that Bliss would be away for a few months.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Possible Spoiler For Match On WWE RAW Tonight

WWE has a few stories going on right now and it appears that they are not dropping one on-going feud. Eva Marie brought Doudrop to the Raw brand and the two eventually split up. Doudrop followed that up by defeating Eva Marie time and time again, but the former Total Divas star is not finished yet.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Vs. WWE Is “Not Really A War Yet”

The wrestling world was put on notice last Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite when the show started off with Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in one of the greatest television wrestling matches ever. After the match ended in a time-limit draw, both Danielson and Omega have shared their own personal responses to the situation, Bryan asking for a rematch while Omega saying he won’t give him one.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Heading To WWE RAW Next Week

Big E surprised Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown, and he got beat down backstage in the process. Next week’s episode of Raw will see Roman Reigns appear on the red brand for the first time in nearly two years. Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy