Karrion Kross Returns To WWE Main Event, WWE Airs Another Kross Vignette On RAW
– WWE taped the following Main Event spoilers tonight in Raleigh, NC to air on Thursday’s Hulu episode:. You can click here for spoilers from the Main Event taping. – Speaking of Kross, he did not appear live on this week’s RAW for the second week in a row. Like last week, tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW saw WWE air another Kross vignette. The promo included highlights from Kross’ recent matches as he commented on how he’s pulverized everyone around him each week.www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0