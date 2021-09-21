Community Calendar for Sept. 21
Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association invites the public to the annual memorial service honoring emergency responders who died during the past year. Service to be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, US Route 30 west of Gettysburg, at 2 p.m. The service will honor 36 people who volunteered their time and talents. Light refreshments following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the Adams County 911 Center, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg.www.gettysburgtimes.com
