The Orioles endured rain during Thursday’s game, a game that took 4:04 to play with no rain delays, to defeat the Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings. Joey Gallo hit a two run homerun in the second inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead, a lead that held up until the O’s tied the game in the ninth. DJ Stewart (1 for 2) singled with one out, Kelvin Gutierrez pinch ran for him, and a wild pitch, a groundout and another wild pitch later Gutierrez scored the game-tying run.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO