CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

‘I Feel Like It’s Worse’: Parts Of South Minneapolis Still Plagued By Needle Littering

By Erin Hassanzadeh
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 10 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been two years since WCCO first reported on the dangerous needle littering problem in parts of south Minneapolis.

At that time, Minneapolis firefighters planned to pick up the needles until the city found a better solution. But despite their efforts, the problem is arguably worse, says Assistant Minneapolis Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

“This year it seems like it’s almost double, you know, the amount of needles that we’re picking up, and there has been an uptick in some of the overdoses and drug-related responses that we go to,” Rucker said.

Minneapolis Fire Stations 5 and 7 on Bloomington and Franklin avenues are the busiest, with firefighters picking up hundreds of needles last month alone.

WCCO revisited an alley near 25th and Bloomington avenues, where syringes with needles still attached are everywhere. But the most concerning needles are hidden on the sidewalk under weeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjxMS_0c2hy2iM00

(credit: CBS)

Greg Lough, who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years, says he’s actually seen fewer needles since some hangouts — like a nearby gas station — closed.

“I don’t have a lot of patience with it, but at the same time I have a certain amount of empathy,” Lough said. “Do I like it? Hell no. If I can kick the habit, so can they I think.”

Noya Woodrich with the Minneapolis Health Department says despite prevention work — and installing needle drop boxes that have already collected thousands of needles this year — the opioid crisis is intensifying.

“In 2019 and 2020, we’ve seen significant increase in the number of fatal overdoses,” Woodrich said. “I often hear complaints of people just standing on a sidewalk and just shooting up, and people get tired of seeing that, and people get tired of their kids seeing that.”

She too still gets those needle littering complaints, and often.

“I feel like it’s worse again,” Woodrich said. “We need to prevent the issue from ever being an issue. We need to help ensure that our young kids aren’t going towards opioids.

The Minneapolis Health Department is using some American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the needle drop box program, as well as some prevention work with youth-serving organizations.

Comments / 6

Patrick Wilson
10d ago

With fentanyl Floyd as a mascot what's the problem? The biggest celebrity of the Southside being a drug addict you would think something as trivial as used needles wouldn't be an issue.

Reply(1)
5
Sir
9d ago

That is not litter!!!! That is a Monument to celebrate life on the Democrat Plantations. Can we get a street cut off and build a monument to the Great African Culture that leads the world into Modernity.YOUR TAXES PAY FOR THIS!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID Booster Shots Now Available At Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans qualified for a booster shot can now get one at Mall of America. The Minnesota Department of Health says it has increased Bloomington’s site capacity to administer 500 booster shots a day. The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The boosters are encouraged for certain groups of people, including long-term care residents and people aged 65 and older. People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions outlined by the CDC are eligible for the shot, as well as some people 18-64 years old who are...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Do Vaccines Become Required For Minnesota Schoolchildren?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Pfizer submitted its data on 5 to 11 year olds about the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s another step toward making the shot available to younger children. While the COVID-19 shots are a new vaccine, other vaccinations are nothing new to Minnesota students. Already they’re required to get several other shots to enter kindergarten, including DTap, polio, MMR, Hepatitis B and Chickenpox. In seventh grade, students are required to receive the meningococcal vaccine. Some exemptions are allowed for medical and non-medical reasons, but approximately 90% of Minnesota schoolchildren have these shots.  So, how does a vaccine become part of Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis To Test Traffic Control Response To Overnight Parking Issues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis announced Thursday it will test having Traffic Control respond to overnight “parking problem calls,” instead of the police department. “Traffic Control already responds during the day,” the city said in a release. “The goals of this pilot are to free up MPD time and resources spent on parking calls, improve service experiences and reduce duplicate services, while responding to urgent parking complaints on time.” Traffic Control will add an overnight shift to respond to “urgent 911 and 311 parking-related complaints.” The city said this pilot program will be assessed throughout the year.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mykia Carpenter Hears Own Voice Again After Stray Bullet Pierces Throat: ‘I’m Not Letting It Stop Me’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager heard her own voice for the first time this week after a stray bullet hit her in the neck. Someone shot Mykia Carpenter as she was leaving work in Uptown Minneapolis last month. Doctors didn’t know if the 18 year old would ever speak again. “I’m taking things slow, trying to slowly process everything still,” Mykia said. She has kept a positive attitude throughout her recovery. And she’s talking again, in a whisper, a month after a bullet went through her neck, damaging her artery, trachea and vocal cords. It was emotional when she heard her voice...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lightning Hits Car In Northwestern Minnesota; Occupants Report It Sounded Like A Gunshot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt last week after a vehicle was struck by lightning in northwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle was struck on Sept. 19 while traveling on Highway 2 near Lengby. The two people inside said the lightning strike sounded like a gunshot. While no one was hurt, the lightning disabled the vehicle’s electronics, rendering it unable to start. Burn marks were left on the car’s roof, and the roof attachments were blown off. Wow! This vehicle was struck by lightning recently near the city of Lengby. Nobody was injured but the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Swamped Children’s Hospitals To Parents: Get Kids COVID Tested At Pharmacies, MDH Sites

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Testing for COVID-19 is up dramatically this month, as Minnesotans comply with requirements for work, school and travel and cases have been on the rise. But where people choose to get tested is creating some problems. Parents are packing the emergency room at Children’s Minnesota for routine COVID-19 tests. The hospital says its ERs are filled with COVID-19 and RSV cases. It’s asking families seeking routine COVID-19 tests to “go to local retail pharmacies or one of the many Minnesota Department of Health sites.” Overall testing is up in the wake of the Delta variant surge. On June 29, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker’s Hand Gets Stuck Inside Meat Grinder In Brooklyn Park, According To 911 Audio

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews responded to an injury accident in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon, after a worker apparently got their hand stuck inside a meat grinder. The fire department says they responded to the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on report of a person getting their hand stuck inside a machine. Dispatch audio indicated the machine was a meat grinder at a nearby food market. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing at the time emergency crews were called for help. Firefighters say they were able to remove most of the machine from the patient but, citing “the complexity of the situation,” they needed to take the patient to the hospital with part of the machine still attached. The remainder of the machine was removed in the emergency room. “We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” the fire department said.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy announced that the Minnesota Cold Weather Rule will be taking effect Friday. The rule protects residential customers from service disconnection — if the disconnection would affect the customer’s primary heating source — from Oct. 1 through April 30, 2022. Customers who receive a disconnection notice are advised to immediately contact their utility and set up a payment plan. “Income-eligible customers who contact Xcel Energy for Cold Weather Rule protection can establish plans to make monthly payments not to exceed 10 percent of household income,” Xcel Energy said in a statement. “Xcel Energy will also provide contact information for local community energy assistance programs.” More information on the cold weather rule can be found here.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Needles#Littering#Wcco#American Rescue Plan
CBS Minnesota

Warm Weather Leads To Blue-Green Algae Growth At 2 Minneapolis Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says blue-green algae has been found at two lakes in the city. Currently, Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis have confirmed blue-green algae, while the conditions are right for algae to appear at other lakes around Minneapolis. MPRB says the blooms are a result of the warm September weather. Blue-green algae are harmful when they produce toxins, which can make humans and animals sick. But simply looking at a bloom cannot confirm whether the algae is toxic or not. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health recommend that people and pets stay out of water contaminated with the algae. For more information, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

233 Minnesota Schools Have Had 5+ Confirmed Cases Of COVID Since School Year’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There have now been 233 grade schools that have had five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff since the start of the school year, according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. The health department releases new figures every Thursday, indicating the buildings where students or staff were in the building while infectious. The schools cited are listed below. The health department says that the schools are removed from the list when they have not reported a new case for 28 days. This week, Pfizer announced it would submit its data on...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Killed In Burnsville Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning. The motorcyclist and a driver in a car collided at Burnsville Parkway and Pleasant Avenue South. The Burnsville Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Summer-Like Start Will Give Way To Evening Showers In Twin Cities

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Follow Riley O’Connor On Facebook MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is off to a warm and humid start, but rain will make its way to the Twin Cities later in the day. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said to expect a summer-like day before the rain arrives, with a high of 81 degrees in the metro and dew points on the higher side. Showers and potentially isolated storms should arrive in the Twin Cities just in time for the evening commute, but don’t expect anything severe. Ready for some rain? Today starts off dry and humid. A few late...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

After 18 Months, Theater In Minneapolis Makes A Comeback, And Downtown Restaurants Rejoice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in 18 months, the curtains will lift again at two well-known Minneapolis theaters. While this is big news for the local arts scene, it’s also important for surrounding businesses. After being closed well over a year due to the pandemic, the Guthrie Theater is opening their first season back with a brand new play called “What the Constitution Means to Me,” and up next is the beloved “A Christmas Carol” running through the holidays. It’s the excitement of the new and the return of tradition that will draw so many more people back to downtown again....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Firefighter Kalimba Edwards Out To Prove She’s ‘Tough As Nails’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis fire captain is starring in a TV reality show competition that premieres next week. Kalimba Edwards was in California for six months this summer filming the new season of CBS’s “Tough as Nails.” The show pits 12 people against each other in physical competitions that test strength, life skills and mental toughness. Edwards is competing for a $200,000 prize. “Being a firefighter, especially in a large metropolitan area, we’re used to working under pressure,” Edwards said. “I’m used to working with different people, different crews, getting a task done no matter who you’re working with.” Edwards can’t get into...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Pairs With Media Outlets To Spread COVID Vaccine Info To Communities Of Color

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is using trusted messengers and culturally-specific organizations and media as part of its strategy to reach communities of color with COVID-19 vaccine information. One of the city’s partners is Insight News, a free weekly newspaper that’s reported news primarily for, and about, African Americans for nearly 50 years. Batala McFarlane is Insight’s publisher. “We are able to step in that place of trust and provide accurate information and also not be judgmental,” McFarlane said. “It’s a very good strategy to go straight to community.” Minneapolis has paid a total of $30,000 this year to Insight, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law Enforcement Encourages Parents, Schools To Prioritize Pill Warnings After Spike In Drug Overdoses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just one pill can kill. That’s the warning from law enforcement after at least six deadly overdoses this month involving fake prescription pills. Three years ago, investigators took 1,500 counterfeit pills off the streets in Minnesota. That’s climbed to 7,400 this year, so far. Nikky Tierney started taking pain pills as high school student in Hudson, believing it was a safer way to use drugs. “It’s just an easy thing to just pop in your mouth and not think about,” Tierney said. Sadly, the addiction cost four of her friends their lives in the 10 years since. “I just assumed they wouldn’t give...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with a 100-round drum magazine was recovered. According to the sheriff’s office, the rifle, drum and another high-capacity drum magazine for a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun were recovered by deputies in north Minneapolis Thursday. (credit: Hennepin Co. Sheriff’s Office) “The HCSO is dedicated to taking illegal guns off the streets,” the sheriff’s office said. RELATED: ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities An investigation is ongoing.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot, Killed In North Minneapolis As Citywide Homicides Reach 72

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man’s overnight death in north Minneapolis is being investigated as the city has now seen more than 70 homicides. According to Minneapolis police, officers responded at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a shooting on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North. There, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare. Police say the investigation points to the gunfire having originated near the 1100 block of Knox Avenue North. Evidence is being collected at both locations. No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In public and across social media, anger is boiling over. Arguments are quick to erupt and sometimes turn physical. We wanted to know: Are we angrier nowadays? And what can we do to manage it? Good Question. From chaos in the clouds with people fighting on airplanes, to brawls at school board meetings over mask mandates, to protesters clashing with counter-protesters in the streets, people are fed up. Does it seem like people are just angrier nowadays? “I think a little bit, or at least people are expressing their anger more,” said Aaron Sharff, as he awaited his flight at...
SOCIETY
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Congregation Works To Rebuild Century-Old Church Destroyed In Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities congregation is struggling to understand who would set fire to a century-old church. Flames destroyed Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis last spring. It was the only church of its kind left in the state and now, after months of investigation, it’s officially a criminal case. This is a parish of 100 people. To really understand the hit this church has taken, you have to go inside. It’s here that you see the torched altar, the bathroom where someone set the fire, and the chapel that turned into a chimney. The 107-year-old building is a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy