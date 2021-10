North Texas Escape Rooms owner Kelcie Fox knows being closed off in a room with a ticking clock can be alarming for people who have never tried figuring out clues to escape. “You’re never actually locked in a room,” Fox said. “We prefer to laugh than to be scared, so we want the same thing for you. By removing as much intimidation as we can, we just want it to be an absolutely fun and enjoyable experience.”

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO