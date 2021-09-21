CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Morphew Affidavit Unsealed: New Images Of Life After Suzanne’s Disappearance Released

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 10 days ago

SALIDA, Colo (CBS4) – Barry Morphew , charged with the murder of his wife, is now free on bond. Morphew, 53, was flanked by his daughters as he left the Chaffee County Detention facility on Monday. While they declined to comment, Morphew and his daughters were all smiles.

On Friday, Judge Patrick Murphy set bond for Morphew at $500,000, all cash, which he was not allowed post until noon on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8LXE_0c2hxXmb00

(credit: CBS)

Morphew’s defense requested he be allowed to reside in Gunnison County closer to one of his two daughters, but the judge declined stating he wanted Morphew to stay close by in Chaffee County where the case was centered.

He is also required to wear an ankle monitor which alerts authorities if he leaves.

Along with Morphew’s release came the release of his arrest affidavit . The 129-page document covered much of what was discussed in the four-day preliminary hearing, but also had attached photos; many of which were seen in court, but not previously made available to the public.

The images included still frames of surveillance video from one of Morphew’s five trash runs the day Suzanne was reported missing , images from the hundreds of hours he spent interviewing with investigators, and the photos Suzanne took of herself and sent to the man she was having an affair with, including the photo investigators say is her last proof of life.

Morphew’s defense team told the judge they did not want the affidavit released. They believed the way the district attorney’s office chose to write it in a way that would sway the media and taint a jury. They argued it would decimate Morphew’s right to a fair trial and read more like a tabloid than an affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBrEX_0c2hxXmb00

(credit: CBS)

Details within the document that hadn’t been discussed in trial included an information about a woman named Shoshone Darke. In December of 2020, an anonymous tip led authorities to Darke. The tipster said Morphew was in a relationship with Darke, a tip later verified by numerous Salida residents. The relationship reportedly dated back to July of 2020, after Suzanne’s disappearance.

On Valentine’s Day of 2021, surveillance images showed the pair them checking into a hotel in Colorado Springs.

The affidavit also revealed that despite desperate pleas and attempts to find his wife alive, Morphew began to liquidate their assets. On June 1, 2020, he petitioned to act as Suzanne’s guardian which allowed him to sign documents on her behalf and sell their residences in Indiana and Colorado.

To this day, there is no forensic evidence linking Morphew to the murder of his wife, no witnesses and no body. On Friday, he entered a plea of “not guilty.”

The trial is set to begin May 3 through June 1, 2022.

LINK: Barry Morphew Arrest Affidavit

CBS Denver

Denver Firefighter Jeff Billingsley Honored For 19 Years Of Service

DENVER (CBS4)– The community paid tribute to a fallen Denver firefighter on Thursday. Denver Fire Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty and passed away on Sept. 20. Jeff Billingsley (credit: Denver Fire) He was remembered by his fellow firefighters during a memorial service on Thursday, “I want you to take and notice that every tear shed, every salute, every sign of respect that is shown, is earned by a life well lived of service.” (credit: CBS) Billingsley was remembered for his 19 years of service, most recently at Fire Station 35 at Denver International Airport. (credit: CBS) After the service, he was honored with a procession as Billingsley was delivered to his final resting place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Matthew Madden Arrested In Deadly Double Stabbing Of Estranged Wife And Her Friend

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly double stabbing. Officers took Matthew Madden into custody for investigation of first-degree murder at the scene of the crime. (credit: John Li/Getty Images) Officers rushed to the 2200 block of South Marion Street on a reported domestic violence incident just after midnight. That’s where officers found two adult female victims, both deceased from suspected stab wounds. Madden, 36, was taken into custody at the scene. One of the victims is Madden’s estranged wife. The second victim is a friend of the wife. The victims’ identities have not been released. Madden’s booking photo was not released because he was being treated at a hospital for self-inflicted injuries prior to his arrest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Elijah McClain Death: Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt’s Lawsuit Dismissed

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A lawsuit filed by a former Aurora police officer in connection to the Elijah McClain case has been dismissed. Former Officer Jason Rosenblatt was fired for his involvement with a photo mocking McClain’s death. (courtesy: Aurora Police) The photo, taken near the memorial for McClain, shows three officers re-enacting a chokehold used on McClain. Months earlier, after a confrontation with police, McClain was placed in a chokehold and tackled to the ground. Eventually, he was given ketamine, a sedative, by an Aurora Fire Department paramedic. He died days later, on Aug. 30, 2019. (credit: CBS) Rosenblatt was not in the photo but responded with a text “Ha Ha” when he was sent the image. Rosenblatt filed a lawsuit after he was fired. He claimed he was denied the right to an independent review. A judge dismissed the lawsuit last week.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Trevor Woodruff Officially Charged In Deadly Shooting Outside Of Broomfield Walgreens

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man now officially faces multiple charges for a deadly shooting outside of a Walgreens in Broomfield. Police responded to the area near Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street on Sept. 25 just before noon. (credit: CBS) Police say Trevor Woodruff shot three people in the parking lot, killing one of them. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and crime of violence which serves as a sentence enhancer. Police say the victim who died was 19-year-old Javier Garcia. The other two...
BROOMFIELD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

‘Saddening’ Vandalism Targets Sacred Heart Of Mary In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) –  As Mark Evevard drove down the driveway toward Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, and saw the damage just keep getting worse. Early Wednesday morning, vandals destroyed a pro-life display and spray painted political and pro-abortion messages all over the property. “It was a lot worse than I thought it would be,” Evevard, the youth director for the church, said. “Seeing the church and the front doors of the church, and the side of the church, that was kind of saddening seeing that.” (credit: CBS) Throughout Wednesday people were coming by the church to survey the damage for...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Judge Dismisses Denver Police Officers’ Challenge To COVID Vaccine Mandate

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed that the city did not have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July. (credit: CBS) The officers who sued claimed the city should have instead followed the more drawn out process laid out in state law to impose regulations. RELATED:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Opening Statements Begin In Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Trial For 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Mall. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Rogel Aguilera-Medero (credit: CBS) Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. The question for the jury, could this have been avoided? In opening statements, the prosecution told the jury that the massive pileup was the result of bad decisions by Aguilera-Mederos, the driver of the truck that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Hunting For Suspects Who Damaged The Buffalo Bill Museum

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people who damaged property at the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave. They posted photos on Twitter on Tuesday that were taken by surveillance cameras on July 7. The trespass happened around 2:30 a.m. that day. Three of the four pictures show the faces of the suspects. (crediit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The fourth is the back of a T-shirt with print that could be related to a pizza chain. It has the words “HANDCRAFTED” and “CRUNCHY CRUST” and “SMOTHERED” and the word “CHEESE” on it. (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) If you recognize any of them, you are asked to call the JeffCo Sheriff’s tipline at (303) 271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. The museum and grave is located west of Golden in Lookout Mountain Park.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
