GWENDOLYN SUE POSTON

Herald-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWENDOLYN SUE POSTON, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor David Smith and Pastor Noah Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She was born May 2, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Gaut and Goldie Murphy Blake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Poston; her beloved granddaughter, Megan Poston; and two brothers, Shirley and Russell Blake. Gwen was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. She enjoyed her many years of babysitting in her home for family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a friend to many. She is survived by her children, Renee Waterson and Clinton Poston, both of Huntington; grandchildren, Jordan Poston and Stephanie Bodner; great-grandchildren, Kennen and Tyler Dale Bodner; sister-in-law, Fannie Blake; and daughters-in-law, Dee Poston and Subrina Poston Gebhardt. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

