Amid a vast collection of fine works, Delaware artist Samara Weaver leaves a vibrant paper trail with her macramé hangings and paperscapes. In a 245-square-foot rented studio space on The Delaware Contemporary’s second floor, multimedia artist Samara Weaver rolls out 5 or so feet of architectural trace paper across a wooden worktable stained with watercolor, ink and rings from a coffee mug. Through treetops and three massive windows at the east side, the morning sun shifts light around the room. With a flat paintbrush, she sweeps watered-down turquoise and sap-green pigments back and forth across its surface until the strokes culminate in a hue as deep as the Malvinas Current.

11 DAYS AGO