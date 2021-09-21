CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Discover 'The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery' with GHPRD's walking tour

By McKENNA HORSLEY mhorsley@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — To capture the sense of the history found within Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery, a walking tour will be held next month at the site. The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host “The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery” walking tour, which will give attendees an in-depth look at the history of the cemetery. The event is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served after the tour.

www.herald-dispatch.com

