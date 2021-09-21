City of Traverse City Commission Approves Firing of Treasurer

On September 8th, Marty Colburn terminated the City Treasurer, Kelli Martin.

Monday night, city commissioners met in a closed session and approved Colburn’s decision to fire Martin.

Colburn says he will not discuss personal matters, but Martin says it just wasn’t a good fit.

“I came to the city with the intention of bringing the best value to the citizens, making the best use of taxpayer dollars,” says Kelli Martin, Former Treasurer/Finance Director for the city of Traverse City. “It was a very big culture shock coming from a university to the city. That being assertive was highly valued at the university and I was told I use an assertive tone that was not appreciated at the City.”

The Traverse City Board of Commissioners approved Deputy City Treasurer James Henderson as Interim Treasurer.