CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

City of Traverse City Commission Approves Firing of Treasurer

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWslR_0c2hur3y00

On September 8th, Marty Colburn terminated the City Treasurer, Kelli Martin.

Monday night, city commissioners met in a closed session and approved Colburn’s decision to fire Martin.

Colburn says he will not discuss personal matters, but Martin says it just wasn’t a good fit.

“I came to the city with the intention of bringing the best value to the citizens, making the best use of taxpayer dollars,” says Kelli Martin, Former Treasurer/Finance Director for the city of Traverse City. “It was a very big culture shock coming from a university to the city. That being assertive was highly valued at the university and I was told I use an assertive tone that was not appreciated at the City.”

The Traverse City Board of Commissioners approved Deputy City Treasurer James Henderson as Interim Treasurer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Pentwater Not Potwater: Debate Rages Over Village Dispensaries

It’s a debate many Northern Michigan communities are still facing, whether to welcome recreational marijuana or not. It’s currently a very active and visual debate in the village of Pentwater, where they are set up to have the first dispensaries in Oceana County. Unless a group of citizens can stand in the way.
PENTWATER, MI
9&10 News

Split Michigan Legislature Approves Election-Related Bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature on Thursday passed election bills that would limit who can access the state voter file, keep voting equipment from being connected to the internet and require election challengers to receive training. The legislation sent to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was supported by majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Redistricting Commission Nearing Final Political Maps

The future of Michigan’s political maps is getting a little clearer as the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is narrowing down the drafts considered for final vote. Right now, the commission has final, complete drafts of congressional, state house and state senate maps. Soon they will decide which ones fit...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Charlevoix Looks to Add More Long-Term Rental Properties

Charlevoix is looking at ways to add more long-term rentals to address the ongoing housing crisis. Charlevoix Housing Commission Director, Annessa Haist, said short-term rentals are good for those wanting to stay in Charlevoix just a few months at a time. But, it’s taking away property that could be used by those living there year-round.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Construction Begins on West Front Street Bridge

Construction began on the West Front Street Bridge in Traverse City on Monday. The project costs more than $2 million and will completely replace the current bridge which is showing signs of wear and tear. Plans include building a spread box beam bridge supporting a concrete deck, along with extending...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Candidates Wait on Redistricting Commission as Election Nears

The redistricting process continues as the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission redraws Michigan’s political future. Due to COVID’s impact on the census and a delay in the data release, the process is dragging past its deadline. Those looking to run for seats in 2022 are stuck waiting to see exactly what they are running for.
ELECTIONS
9&10 News

Major Crimes on the Rise in Isabella County

Two young girls have been murdered in Isabella County since June while several other major attacks are reported almost weekly in the county. “If we look at the numbers that we keep in the office,” said Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi, “Looking at 2019, all of a sudden in 2020 we had a major jump.”
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy