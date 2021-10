It’s almost October, and you know what that means: We are in the mood for some spooky experiences in anticipation of Halloween. Video games have you more than covered in that department, but there are so many ways to provide scares. We've made the process of picking a creepy game easy by providing different categories depending on what you’re looking for, whether that's jump scares, an eerie atmosphere, or a twisted narrative. As a staff, we sat down and picked some of our favorites in these specific areas, giving you plenty of classic and modern choices. So, look below and pick your scare!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO