Alpha Tau Chapter hostesses

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September meeting of the Alpha Tau chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary for Women Educators was held at Tomlinson Run State Park. The meeting was called to order by President Diane Bowers. The Thought for the Day, in remembrance of 911, was given by Fran Jones. Secretary Velda Icard read the minutes of the May meeting and June executive board meeting which were approved by the group. She read several items of correspondence. Treasurer Fran Jones gave the financial report, including a discussion of dues payment options. It was decided to do a program at the October meeting to assist those who would like to make their payments online. Under new business, members discussed the celebration of Founders Day, which is held every October. Altruistic projects were discussed, including filling Christmas Shoe Boxes. Information will be distributed at the next meeting. Hostess committees were assigned, and locations for upcoming meetings were determined. Hostesses for the Welcome Back/Fifties Fun Social were Pam Robinson, left, and Amy Hannahs. The members enjoyed participating in Hula Hoop contests, bubble gum bubble blowing competitions and 1950s trivia. Refreshments were root beer floats. The next meeting will be held Oct. 12 at the Swaney Memorial Library in New Cumberland.

