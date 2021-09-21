CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The Polestar 2 Is a Reasonably Priced EV With Panache and Performance

By Matt Crisara
Popular Mechanics
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 model year brings in a new single-motor variant and updated dual-motor Polestar 2, which offers up excellent build quality and performance at a competitive price point—as little as $34,900 with incentives. While neither spec can match the 0-60 times of Tesla’s vehicles, the new lineup is a more complete package, sporting a cozy interior, clever suspension design, and near-perfect weight distribution.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Ford CEO Calls For Lower EV Prices, Audi Q4 E-Tron Costs Less Than Q5

This week, Ford CEO Jim Farley said one of the top priorities for automakers is to make electric cars more affordable for mainstream buyers. “I’m deeply worried about the affordability,” Farley told the press Saturday during a discussion with Mary Kramer, the director of the annual Detroit Homecoming event, according to the Detroit News. “Average people cannot afford these vehicles and we have a lot of work to do to make them more affordable. That’s the one that keeps me up at night.”
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Polestar Previews Production Version of Precept EV Sedan

Polestar has shared a photo of a prototype of the upcoming production version of the Precept concept. It appears to be a large, sleek flagship sedan model with a near-identical body shape as the concept. Polestar says it will begin production before 2025. Polestar is keen to demonstrate that its...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship luxury EV priced at $103,360, US range not yet released

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan will start at $103,360 when it reaches United States dealerships this fall, Mercedes confirmed Tuesday in a press release. That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge, buys the EQS 450+ version, with a single rear motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor EQS 580 gets 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque, with a $120,160 base price.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Car Interior#Car Models#Android Automotive Os#Dual Motor#Volvo#Geely Automotive Group#Ev#Scandanavian#Cma#Santa Fe#The Santa Fe Ski Basin#Performance Package#Brembo#Continental Sport Contact#Abs
Pistonheads

The Long Goodbye | Polestar 1

The line that separates a flaw from a character enhancement is a fine and closely argued one, and the most memorable cars possess plenty of both. Travelling more than 1,200 miles in the Polestar 1 confirmed it is both hugely likeable and deeply confusing, to the extent that it can be a struggle to distinguish between those feelings.
CARS
TechCrunch

Swedish EV-maker Polestar reportedly preparing to go SPAC at $21B valuation

Polestar falls under Volvo Car Group’s electric performance brand, but both Polestar and Volvo are owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Existing investors, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, will receive an additional $250 million investment as part of the SPAC deal, sources say. If this deal goes...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Polestar Is About To Change Forever

Big changes are afoot for Polestar if the latest report is to be believed. Reuters claims the Swedish all-electric automaker is set to go public with a $20 billion valuation with Gores Guggenheim, a blank check firm. We're looking at yet another Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger as opposed to a traditional IPO.
BUSINESS
Maryland Reporter

The new all-electric Porsche Taycan just transformed the performance EV category

Throughout the history of automobiles, there have been various kinds of cars that came and went. Although it’s not possible to remember all the cars that were present in the past, we do remember some cars that were groundbreaking specimens of automobile engineering at that time. Cars like these went on to become the inspiration for future cars to come and as a result, are considered important milestones in the evolution of cars.
CARS
lifewire.com

EVs Perform Better Than Gasoline Vehicles and Here's Why

Electric vehicles have gotten a bit of a bad rap over the years in some ways. But electric doesn’t mean poor performance. In fact, it can mean quite the opposite. Mention ‘low emissions’ and ‘high performance’ in the same sentence and you’ll likely get strange looks. Be honest: In over 100 years of cars, have you ever seen a muscle car with good fuel economy? Still, electric vehicles offer just that: exceptional performance and low emissions, even though it might be hard to believe.
CARS
lifewire.com

5 Reasons People Don't Buy EVs

Got EV envy? Is that Tesla taunting you to bust out your wallet? Perhaps a Nissan Leaf is begging you to take a second look. EVs are all the rage, and they have significant benefits over gasoline-powered cars. So, what’s holding you back?. For many consumers, there are a handful...
CARS
Tree Hugger

Will EV Costs Go Down? Understanding the Future of Electric Car Prices

While it may not be clear how quickly the average cost of electric vehicles will go down, one thing is nearly certain: the cost of EVs will indeed go down. The key question for EV adoption may be: When will EVs be roughly the same price as gasoline cars? Once that happens, the automobile industry will likely be turned upside down.
GAS PRICE
lifewire.com

Want a High-Performance Car? Think EV

One of the most pervasive myths about electric vehicles (EVs) is that they somehow don’t perform as well as gasoline-powered vehicles. Performance is a complicated subject, but EVs perform as well or better than their fossil-fueled counterparts in some key areas. High-performance EVs boast blisteringly quick acceleration, hit impressive top...
CARS
Popular Mechanics

Watch a Tesla Model S Plaid Stomp a McLaren 765LT in a Drag Race

The McLaren 765LT may be built to carve corners, but with so much power coming from its twin-turbo V-8, it also makes for one serious drag weapon. Our friends over at Road and Track have seen it trounce Lamborghinis and, in tuned 1000-hp form, set sub-two-second 0-60 times. But the 765 has nothing on the new king of production drag cars, the Tesla Model S Plaid.
CARS
Tom's Guide

Polestar has three more EVs coming by 2024, including two SUVs

Polestar is already an established name, and has already produced the Polestar 2 — one of the best electric cars. But the Volvo sub-brand isn’t going to stop there. In fact, there will be three new Polestars coming before 2024, including two different SUVs. The Polestar 3 SUV was already...
CARS
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
CNET

Polestar teases 5th EV, announces NASDAQ listing

Just a couple of weeks after releasing the first image of the upcoming production Precept sedan, EV maker Polestar teased what will be its fifth model. The new teaser comes with the announcement that Polestar plans to list shares on NASDAQ as part of a $20 billion valuation. The first...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

NIO Customers Have Performed Over 4 Million Battery Swaps With Their EVs

While electric car manufacturer Nio doesn’t yet have the global presence of some of its rivals, it does have something that none of its competitors have right now: battery swapping technology. Tesla toyed with the idea of battery swapping technology back in 2013, claiming it could swap out the battery...
CARS
TechCrunch

First drive of the Lucid Air reveals power and panache

For the engineer sitting in the passenger seat, spider graphs are top of mind. Balancing the weight of battery packs with power and braking is a delicate science that when tipped too far in any one direction causes total chaos for the consumer. Add in design constraints as well as federal and legal guidelines and the bar to creating a successful brand-new vehicle from scratch seems to be an almost impossible task.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy