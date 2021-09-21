The Polestar 2 Is a Reasonably Priced EV With Panache and Performance
The 2022 model year brings in a new single-motor variant and updated dual-motor Polestar 2, which offers up excellent build quality and performance at a competitive price point—as little as $34,900 with incentives. While neither spec can match the 0-60 times of Tesla’s vehicles, the new lineup is a more complete package, sporting a cozy interior, clever suspension design, and near-perfect weight distribution.www.popularmechanics.com
