Congress & Courts

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
 10 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House announced Monday they would push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis. Congress is rushing...

New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON – Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX26

Democrats in late-night dash to salvage Biden's $3.5T deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Determined not to let his $3.5 trillion government overhaul collapse, President Joe Biden cleared his schedule late Thursday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept. At immediate risk was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFPL

Biden Signs Funding Bill, Avoiding A Shutdown, But Other Standoffs Persist

Updated September 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM ET President Biden has signed a short-term funding bill, avoiding a partial government shutdown that would have begun at midnight. The Senate and House sprinted Thursday afternoon to pass the legislation, which will keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The bill also includes $28.6 billion for communities […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHO 13

Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The battle to keep the government open is coming to a head in Congress this week with a Friday deadline to fund the government looming. On Monday, Republicans blocked a funding package because it included a provision to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans and Democrats are at odds over a plan to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
