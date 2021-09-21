CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop a Bottle to Celebrate ATRIA Cafe's One Year Birthday

srqmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirthdays are always a reason to celebrate. But when you add champagne to the mix… need we say more? Take a trip to the Ranch this Saturday, September 25 to Atria Bread + Coffee to help the team celebrate its one year anniversary with a barista-loving, bread-making birthday bash. Owners...

www.srqmagazine.com

wccbcharlotte.com

Celebrate Harriet’s Hamburgers 1st Birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — BURGER PARTY!! Harriet’s Hamburgers turns ONE on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and they’re celebrating with some burgerlicious activities!:⁠ ⁠. 1. The first 100 guests at the Optimist Hall stall will receive a goodie bag with candy, Harriet’s merch, and a coupon to come back for a free hamburger ⁠ ⁠
CHARLOTTE, NC
dayton.com

50 years of Flying Pizza: Celebrating one of downtown’s oldest businesses

It takes the right ingredients to keep a family business going strong for five decades in one location. For 50 years, The Original Flying Pizza at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton hasn’t changed a single ingredient in its New York Style Pizza recipe. On Oct. 1, the family restaurant is celebrating 50 years to the date since the original location downtown was opened.
DAYTON, OH
stlmag.com

Three Tidbits: Halloween-themed pop-up bar, Winslow's Table shifts gears, bagging on bottle hurlers

They’re baaack! After a year off, the owners of Lazy Tiger in the Central West End have resuscitated the Corpse Reviver pop-up bar, this time with a special “haunted circus” theme. From October 6–30, Lazy Tiger will resemble a ghoulish circus, complete with pink and white draping, a themed cocktail menu, custom-made glassware, an appropriate playlist from DJ Makossa, popcorn, and so-called “clown scare performers.” This year’s cocktail list includes Ghost Malone, Lust for the Juggler, Lion Faced Man-hattan, Cereal Killer (made with Fruit Loops), and—wait for it—Creep in the Box. “Since we weren’t able to do Corpse Reviver in person last year, we had an extra year to get super creative with the cocktails,” says co-owner Tim Wiggins, who, coincidentally, was born on Halloween. Reservations can be made via Resy for up to six guests for a 60-minute booking, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. 210 N. Euclid, 314-925-8888.
RESTAURANTS
Person
Ginger
wincountry.com

Bell’s Brewery celebrates 36th birthday with homebrew competition winner announcement

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bell’s Brewery celebrated its 36th birthday on Sunday, September 19 with an announcement of the 11th Annual Bell’s Homebrew Competition. Winners were announced Sunday as part of the brewery’s 36th-anniversary party at Bell’s Eccentric Café in downtown Kalamazoo. That celebration also included special beer tappings,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Shropshire Star

Shropshire brewery celebrates 40th birthday a year late

A Shropshire brewery will be celebrating its 40th birthday a year late – by offering free beer to Shropshire Star readers at a county festival. Wood's Brewery, based in Craven Arms, had planned to mark the milestone in April last year, but the celebrations had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.
DRINKS
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Botanical Garden’s 25th Birthday Celebration

(WFRV) – You’re invited to a birthday party as the Green Bay Botanical Garden turns 25!. Local 5 Live visited this community staple with details on the free, family event. Reservations are required, for full highlights, activities and make your reservation, head to gbbg.org/birthday. From gbbg.org:. 25TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: FREE...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Birthdays#Birthday Party#Atria#Glass#Food Drink#Ranch#Roma Luxury Goods
news3lv.com

Downtown Grand celebrates Gallery Tower's one-year anniversary Sept. 22

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino celebrates the Gallery Tower’s first anniversary since opening on Sept. 22, 2020. Downtown Grand’s Gallery Tower has welcomed thousands of guests and art enthusiasts who have immersed themselves in Vegas culture with dynamic art installations and technology integrations woven throughout the property.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WLKY.com

Butchertown cheese shop celebrates one year in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cheese and charcuterie boards have become super popular over the last couple of years, and one Butchertown cheese shop is reaping the benefits. Cultured cheese shop on East Main Street is celebrating one year in business. The shop specializes in local and unique farmstead cheeses, highlighting Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Boston Globe

Pop open a Hoodsie for famous dairy operator’s 175th birthday party

Raise a glass for Gary Kaneb and his 3,400 employees — a glass of milk, that is. Kaneb is chief executive of HP Hood, the legendary Lynnfield-based company, and he has an important milestone to celebrate. To commemorate its 175th anniversary, Hood on Saturday unveiled a two-story mural crafted by local artist Sylvia Lopez Chavez in Charlestown, the place where the dairy operator got its start.
FOOD & DRINKS
srqmagazine.com

A-Tisket, A-Tasket, a Biscuit Chicken Sandwich

The term “New Southern” began cropping up in the late 2000s to describe the emergence of Southern classics as a serious subject of culinary study. Sean Brock opened Husk 2010 in Charleston, South Carolina to much critical success by applying high-brow expertise to what was considered low-brow food for generations. Mashama Bailey took Southern cuisine to new heights while simultaneously celebrating the African roots of the cuisine in her Savannah, Georgia restaurant, The Grey. Today, almost every city in the South has its own expression of New Southern, and in Sarasota, one such expression looks something like Brick’s Smoked Meats.
SARASOTA, FL
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Food & Drinks
srqmagazine.com

Chart House Celebrates 60 Years With Sweepstakes Giveaways

In honor of their 60th anniversary this fall, Chart House is hosting an incredible lineup of events and opportunities. From specialty anniversary menus to fantastic prizes, Chart House patrons won’t want to miss the chance to celebrate six decades of dazzling views, unique cuisine, and exceptional service. 'Standing the Taste...
LIFESTYLE
Boston University

Boston’s Best Cafes to Celebrate International Coffee Day

Take a well-deserved caffeine boost before midterm season. This morning, you’re not drinking just any cup of coffee. It’s International Coffee Day, which means it’s a celebratory brew. The International Coffee Organization (yes, that’s a thing) started the holiday in 2015 with the hope that the day will promote fair...
BOSTON, MA
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Closing Down For Good

Grab your pita while you still can.Sandie Clarke/Unsplash. The last year and a half hasn’t exactly been kind to members of the food and beverage industry here in Tucson. While there have been several new additions to the community, several favorites and long-time staple restaurants have closed their front doors for good. And now, another favorite restaurant is closing down for good as well.
TUCSON, AZ
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
Duncan Banner

Former Founder’s Day Queen celebrates 101st birthday

Another year in the books marks the another story for one local woman’s 101st chapter. With over 100 years of sweetness and authenticity, Dovie Gleghorn, former 2014 Founder’s Day Queen celebrated her 101st birthday this past weekend. Gleghorn was surrounded by family and friends who gathered together on Saturday, Sept....
DUNCAN, OK
Only In Southern California

Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

Family run Julian Pie Company has been churning out delicious pies for decades. You may have to trek out to the middle of nowhere to visit their store at 21976 Highway 79 in Santa Ysabel, but it’s worth every mile. Julian Pie Company was named by Food Network as one of the best things to […] The post Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA YSABEL, CA

