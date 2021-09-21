CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Tempted To Do Italian Every Night This Week

By Andrew Fabian
srqmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to fly 5,000+ miles overseas to get a real deal Italian-cooked meal. Members of The Sarasota-Manatee Originals—also known as 941 Originals—represent a sleu of locally-owned eateries boasting authentic international cuisine, character, culture and charm. But nothing reaps more responses to the all-enduring question from our loved ones of “What are you in the mood for to eat?” than the tried and true “Italian” response.

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Democrats pour cold water on Manchin's $1.5T price tag

His fellow Democrats quickly poured cold water Thursday on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (W.Va.) suggested maximum of a $1.5 trillion social spending bill, underscoring the rocky path facing leadership and President Biden on advancing their biggest legislative priority. Manchin, in a massive scrum on Capitol Hill, doubled down on $1.5...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Cooking#Restaurants#Italian Cuisine#Southern Italian#Food Drink#Tuscan#Portuguese#Caf Baci#Cassariano Italian Eatery#Sicilian
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy