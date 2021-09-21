Tempted To Do Italian Every Night This Week

You don’t have to fly 5,000+ miles overseas to get a real deal Italian-cooked meal. Members of The Sarasota-Manatee Originals—also known as 941 Originals—represent a sleu of locally-owned eateries boasting authentic international cuisine, character, culture and charm. But nothing reaps more responses to the all-enduring question from our loved ones of “What are you in the mood for to eat?” than the tried and true “Italian” response.