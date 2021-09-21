CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM says production starts on replacement batteries for Bolts

By DAVID KOENIG AP Business Writer
 10 days ago
General Motors said Monday that production has resumed for battery modules used in recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and customers could start getting replacement parts by mid-October. GM said supplier LG has restarted production at plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, and is adding capacity to make more battery...

MarketWatch

GM delivered 446,997 vehicles in third quarter as chip shortages, low inventories impacted performance

General Motors Co. announced Friday that it delivered 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. during the third quarter, down 218,195 units from what the company delivered in the year-prior quarter. GM's third-quarter deliveries were impacted by chip shortages as well as "historically low inventories." The company still anticipates that its outlook will fall within its previously disclosed range for the full calendar year as GM "continues to develop solutions to mitigate the impacts of the semiconductor shortage and Chevrolet Bolt EV recall." The company expects that it could see more stability going forward. "The semiconductor supply disruptions that impacted our third-quarter wholesale and customer deliveries are improving," Steve Carlisle, the company's executive vice president and president for North America, said in a release. "As we look to the fourth quarter, a steady flow of vehicles held at plants will continue to be released to dealers, we are restarting production at key crossover and car plants, and we look forward to a more stable operating environment through the fall." Shares are down 0.8% in Friday morning trading. They've lost 11.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has dipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Working To Ensure Ultium Batteries Won’t Inherit Chevy Bolt EV Defects

General Motors says it is working around the clock to ensure its upcoming Ultium lithium-ion battery packs do not feature the same thermal runaway issues as the batteries found in the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV. The Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV feature a 65 kWh lithium-ion...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Chevy Bolt EV battery recall: Replacements could start in October, new diagnostic software soon

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV electric cars remain on a production pause, but GM confirmed Monday that battery production is again underway. Production has resumed at LG battery plants in both Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, the automaker said, as LG understands the nature of two manufacturing defects that have been the root cause of Chevrolet Bolt EV fires—and a resulting recall that appears bound to be GM’s costliest ever.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Chevy Bolt EV Battery Replacements Coming Soon in Fire-Risk Recall

Chevrolet will start replacing the batteries in the Bolt EV in October, the automaker announced this afternoon. GM started to recall the Bolt nearly a year ago over the potential for battery fire, later expanding the recall to every Bolt EV made to date and adding the Bolt EUV crossover as well, for a total of more than 140,000 vehicles.
CARS
State
Michigan State
CNN

Fearing battery fires after recalls, people are selling their Chevy Bolt EVs back to GM

(CNN) — After Bart Schoenfeld's Chevrolet Bolt EV was recalled for the second time, he'd had enough. GM had warned that some of the cars could have a manufacturing defect that might cause them to catch fire. For safety's sake, the automaker recommended Bolt owners restrict their use of the car to avoid straining the batteries, and park them away from their homes.
CARS
FOXBusiness

GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October

General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October following a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 12 reported fires. The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt at its Orion...
CARS
talesbuzz.com

GM extends Chevy Bolt production pause amid fire concerns

General Motors said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires. The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt at its...
ECONOMY
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors and Foxconn reach agreement in principle to work together

Lordstown Motors and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on Lordstown Motors' electric vehicle program at the Lordstown assembly plant. The agreement is non-binding and subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements. Foxconn will purchase approximately $50 million shares of Lordstown Motors'...
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Explains Bill Increase For Natural Gas, Electric Customers

DENVER (CBS4)– The price of natural gas used to heat homes is on the rise. Xcel Energy warned customers about the increase earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The energy company said there are three reasons for the increase: demand is outpacing supply during the pandemic, gas exports have increased and there is damage from the recent hurricane, Hurricane Ida. Residential customers will pay an average of 14% more, with the average bill going up from $78 to $89. Electricity costs are also going up because natural gas is used at some electric generating facilities. The average household bill will see an increase in their electric bill of about 2%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

First Drive: Rivian’s New R1T Electric Truck Makes Off-Roading Feel Like a Grocery Run

It’s a steep climb up Wise Mountain. At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, the trail that ascends the tree line in the midst of the Rocky Mountains is one of the highest in Colorado. Most gasoline-powered cars here would be wheezing for air, much like those of us visiting from coastal regions, alternately sucking on cans of oxygen and stainless-steel water bottles. But the Rivian R1T electric truck progresses easily and almost silently up the route, with only the sound of crunching rock piercing the morning air. It’s been a proverbial long climb for the electric-vehicle (EV) startup as...
CARS
